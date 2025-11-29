Who Are the Referees, Announcers & Sideline Reporters for the LSU-Oklahoma SEC Rivalry Week Finale?

Oklahoma hosts LSU at the OU Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 29, in the season finale, marking an important matchup that closes the regular season. No. 8 Oklahoma will risk its CFP birth on the line against LSU in an SEC matchup. On the other hand, LSU is hoping to end its season with three consecutive wins without a head coach on board. The Sooners are entering the game as a 10.5 favorite against the Tigers. With rising expectations among fans, here is everything you need to know about Oklahoma vs. LSU, including referees, announcers, sideline reporters, TV, and streaming options for the game.

Who Are the Referees For the LSU vs. Oklahoma Game?

Kyle Olson will be officiating the LSU vs. Oklahoma game at Norman. Olson is a part of the highest-rated SEC referee crew. He started as a referee at the Sun Belt and has officiated some of the marquee games this season, including Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame and Alabama vs. Georgia.

Who Are the Announcers Calling the LSU vs Oklahoma Game?

Color commentators Mark Jones & Roddy Jones will be on the call as the Tigers and Sooners clash in a high-stakes afternoon game from the booth inside Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium for ABC.

Mark Jones is a seasoned Canadian play-by-play announcer and has been with ESPN since 1990. Mark is known for his lively and captivating approach, covering a variety of sports, including college football and the NBA. His ability to embody the spirit of the game has a dedicated fan base and is considered a favorite among sports fans. His insights and love for the game make him the ideal voice for the crucial game.

He’ll be joined by American sports commentator and former Georgia Tech alum Roddy Jones. Roddy has been in the booth for ESPN since 2017. He’s known for his distinct view of the game, blending his passion, perception, and in-depth knowledge of it.

Who Is the Sideline Reporter for LSU vs. Oklahoma?

Quint Kessenich will join Mark Jones and Roddy Jones from the sidelines, providing on-field reports during the call. He has been a versatile sportscaster, covering a variety of games for ABC and ESPN since 1993. He’ll provide all the key details from the sidelines, including weather updates, sideline interviews, and other important aspects of the game.

Which Network Is Broadcasting LSU vs. Oklahoma?

ABC will broadcast the LSU vs. Oklahoma game live across the country on ABC this Saturday, Nov. 29, starting at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be aired live from the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.

How to Watch LSU vs Oklahoma (Channel, Time & Streaming Options)

ABC will be the official broadcasting network for the LSU vs. Oklahoma game in Week 14. The kickoff will start at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game can also be streamed live on ESPN+ and FuboTV, which offer a free trial for new subscribers.

The game is also available to stream on the Varsity App or on the radio stations at the booth inside the Oklahoma Memorial. The voice of the Oklahoma Sooners, Toby Rowland, and color commentator Teddy Lehman will be on the call, with Gabe Ikard providing analysis and updates from the sidelines on Owen Field. The OU Radio pregame show will begin at 2:19 pm CT.