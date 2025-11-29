Who Are the Referees, Announcers & Sideline Reporters for the Vanderbilt-Tennessee SEC Rivalry Week Finale?

A win for Vanderbilt would secure its first 10-win campaign in program history. Similarly, a win for Tennessee gives them a chance to secure another 10-win season under Josh Heupel. The Volunteers would look to derail the Commodores’ playoff dreams while salvaging some pride and bragging rights for years to come.

Vanderbilt clings on to a slim chance of making it to the playoffs, powered by their never-give-up attitude. However, it would all come down to how the struggling Vanderbilt defense handles the Volunteers’ offensive juggernaut. All in all, it promises to be a cliffhanger and an ideal finish for both campaigns.

Who is officiating the Tennessee-Vanderbilt game?

David Smith, a former Alabama quarterback from 1988, brings over a decade of SEC officiating excellence to Saturday’s Tennessee-Vanderbilt rivalry clash as the referee. Widely recognized as one of college football’s elite referees, Smith was selected as an alternate official for the College Football Playoff National Championship game and has been lauded by observers as one of the best in the business, alongside Steve Marlowe.

He has already handed a SEC rival game, featuring Tennessee. For the September 27 clash against Mississippi State, Smith was the head referee. The Vols needed overtime to come back and beat the Bulldogs. That’s why this makes him the ideal choice for a high-stakes SEC rivalry. especially in a game where emotions run high, and accuracy while officiating is paramount.​

Who are the announcers calling the Tennessee-Vanderbilt game?

Tom Hart brings nearly three decades of broadcasting experience to Saturday’s rivalry clash. He will be the play-by-play voice for the SEC Network. Hart is a veteran of over 1,200 professional baseball games and multiple sports platforms, from Big Ten Network to Fox Sports. Moreover, Hart has become the trusted voice guiding fans through college football’s marquee moments since joining ESPN in 2012. Since taking over as the lead voice for SEC Saturday Night in 2017, Hart has consistently earned praise for his ability to weave exciting narratives into his play-calling.

Joining him is analyst Jordan Rodgers, the former Vanderbilt quarterback who led the Commodores from 2010 to 2012. Notably, he staged back-to-back bowl appearances before shifting to broadcasting. Rodgers’ insider perspective adds a unique layer to his commentary and consequently, offers viewers a nuanced understanding only an ex-player can provide.

Who is the sideline reporter for Tennessee-Vanderbilt?

Cole Cubelic joins them from the sidelines as the main link between the broadcasters and the fans. Cubelic, an Auburn legend, played at center from 1996 to 2001. He brings all the experience from his stint co-hosting the morning show with Greg McElroy on WJOX-FM. Cubelic’s football pedigree and infectious energy add a layer of legitimacy to all the reports from the sidelines.

It’s the second Tennessee game that the Hart, Rodgers, and Cubelic crew have called this season. They previously called Tennessee’s win at Kentucky.

Which network is broadcasting Tennessee-Vanderbilt?

The kickoff for the Tennessee Volunteers and Vanderbilt rivalry clash is scheduled on November 29, 2025, at 3.30 p.m. ET. ESPN will broadcast it live from the Neyland Stadium. Fans can also watch this on stream via ESPN+ and Fubo. Both teams will look to end on a high note and get closer to the 10-game winning record.