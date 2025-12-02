Who are Will Stein’s Parents? Meet Matt Stein and Debbie Stein

Oregon’s offensive mastermind, Will Stein, is on the brink of a big leap. The former Louisville QB turned Ducks’ OC is set to take his first college head-coaching job, this time in Kentucky. While Stein cut his teeth at Texas, UTSA, and Louisville before landing in Eugene, he helped guide Oregon to an 11-1 season. Considering that, Kentucky is moving fast to bring that energy to Lexington.

Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger reported that the Wildcats are closing in on a deal to hire Stein. And the interesting fact is that Kentucky runs deep in Will Stein’s blood, thanks to strong family ties.

Who is Will Stein’s father, Matt Stein?

Will Stein’s father, Matt Stein, manned the defensive line for Kentucky in the 1980s under Jerry Claiborne, part of the last Wildcats team to beat Tennessee at Neyland Stadium until 2020. With that, while football was surely instilled in Will by his father, he grew up a Wildcats fan.

“I grew up a die-hard Cats fan, actually. My dad played there, so I went to every game at Commonwealth Stadium. I grew up in really SEC football,” said Will last season.

During his playing career in 2011, Will played at that same stadium against Kentucky. “So this is definitely special to me, going back to Commonwealth (Stadium). I spent a lot of games there,” said the Oregon OC back in 2011. Now, just over 14 years later, Will Stein could return to the program he grew up cheering for.

While his father’s legacy there can now be carried forward by Will as a head coach, his mother also plays a meaningful role in this journey.

Who is Will Stein’s mother, Debbie Stein?

Will Stein’s mother is a Kentucky graduate, too. In 2003, she baked her way into the spotlight by creating the family-inspired brand SissyCakes, partnering with Will’s aunt. The bakery calls Louisville, Kentucky, home, the same city where Will later commanded the field as QB for the Cardinals from 2008 to 2012. While the bakery is well-known, it’s her cakes that truly steal the show.

“It is the best thing I’ve ever tasted – dessert wise – in my life. I’m not kidding,” said play-by-play personality Brad Nessler during a game broadcast.

While the Stein family’s sweetness is well known, his mother’s influence behind Will’s rise is evident in his steady climb. Starting as a graduate assistant, then becoming an OC, and now stepping into a head-coaching role. And through it all, his support system has never changed. But where did his parents first meet?

How did Matt Stein and Debbie Stein meet?

Although the exact date of their first meeting isn’t publicly known, the two attended the same college. Now, as Kentucky natives and Kentucky graduates, it seems their connection began during those college years. Then that friendship grew, and they exchanged vows in 1985. Following that, they went on to have four sons, one of whom is now Oregon’s offensive coordinator.

They later divorced around June 2015, but their support for Will has remained steady.

What ethnicity are Will Stein’s parents?

While Will Stein’s parents’ Kentucky roots are clear, and even though they’re Kentucky natives, pinpointing their family heritage can get a bit tricky due to lack of public information. That’s why saying their ethnicity is not possible. But one thing seems clear: their deep Kentucky ties may help nudge their son into taking the reins after Mark Stoops’ departure.

Will’s father was so connected to the program that he still attended Kentucky games even while his son was playing at Louisville. Now, while Will’s head-coaching decision is set to be announced, his father has always been there, attending Will’s games, too.

Inside Will Stein’s relationship with his parents

Will shares a very close relationship with his parents, and that was clear when Matt once said that watching his son play was special to him. And that’s only natural for a proud father who already made his mark on the gridiron.

“When I walk into Commonwealth, it’s really going to hit me,” said Matt. “And when I see him out on the field, it’s just going to hit me — be pretty special, I think.”

Will’s impressive playing career set the stage for an equally impressive rise in coaching. In 2022, Oregon’s Dan Lanning plucked Stein from UTSA, where he’d spent three seasons sharpening an offense. Since landing in Eugene, he’s turned Oregon’s offense into a scoreboard machine, powering the Ducks to top-10 scoring finishes in 2 of his three seasons.

But after building his name in Eugene, the question hangs in the air: Does Stein keep climbing with Oregon, or is he ready to take his next big step?