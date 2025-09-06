Who Are Zach Calzada’s Parents? All About Hector Jr and Colleen

Zach Calzada’s road back to the SEC has been anything but direct. Although the former Texas A&M QB, remembered for his upset win over Alabama, took a detour to Auburn, he never found his rhythm. Then when he entered the transfer portal again, even FCS football felt like a last resort. That’s when UIW HC Clint Killough stepped in with what Calzada would later call a golden ticket: a chance to reset at one of the nation’s most prolific QB factories. “I think he was just really looking for a place that had a plan for him,” Killough told CBS Sports. And at Incarnate Word, Calzada was tested immediately.

He threw more than 800 passes in 2 seasons, enduring mistakes, interceptions, and even humbling losses. But every rep became part of his growth. “That turning point really shifted Zach’s mentality and focus, and it galvanized him as a leader on this team,” stated Killough. And the payoff was undeniable: a Southland championship, Player of the Year honors, and an All-American nod. Now, armed with lessons learned and confidence rebuilt, Calzada is back on the stage he always wanted: another shot at the SEC, this time wearing Kentucky blue. But to make it through all those phases, Calzada leaned on guidance, and that guidance came from the strong support system of his parents.

Who are Zach Calzada’s parents?

Zach Calzada’s journey is built on more than football. It’s anchored in family. His father, Hector Calzada Jr., knows what it takes to compete at a high level. As a former All-America honorable mention swimmer at Tulane, Hector Jr. carried with him the grit of his Cuban immigrant parents. They sacrificed everything to give their children opportunities. And one story says it best: his father once put a swim meet on a credit card and spent five years paying it off. That sacrifice taught Zach the values of hard work, gratitude, and never taking opportunities for granted.

On the other side, Zach’s mother, Colleen, adds her own flavor to the family story. An Irish Catholic and University of Miami grad, she fully embraced her husband’s Cuban heritage. So much so that, as Hector Jr. liked to joke, “She makes the best cafecito.” Jokes aside, Hector and Colleen raised Zach and his sister Carolyn in a home where passion came first and effort was always encouraged. “We paid attention to where their passions were … and we helped to feed that passion,” stated Hector Jr. Now Zach is showing that same passion on the field with the Wildcats.

Where did Hector Jr. and Colleen meet?

Well, the story of how Hector Calzada Jr. and Colleen first crossed paths remains untold, a detail they’ve kept close to the vest. But what is clear, though, is the life they’ve built together. Away from the spotlight, they’ve poured their energy into Zach and his sister Carolyn, standing behind every step of their athletic journeys. Now, every glimpse of the family shows the same thing: a tight-knit bond built on support, and shared pride.

What ethnicity are Zach Calzada’s parents?

Zach Calzada’s roots run deep in two powerful traditions. His father, Hector Calzada Jr., is a proud Cuban-American, the son of immigrants who fled Castro’s Cuba. On the other side, Zach’s mother, Colleen, brings Irish Catholic fire to the family. Interestingly, that mix of Cuban toughness and Irish spirit shaped Zach’s identity, giving rise to the nickname that follows him to this day: “The Cuban Missile.”

Inside Zach Calzada’s relationship with his parents

Zach Calzada’s journey is rooted in sacrifice and family pride. His grandparents, Hector Sr. and Maria Del Carmen, fled Cuba in 1960 after the Castro regime stripped their family of nearly everything. Then they rebuilt their lives in America, carrying the values of hard work and perseverance that would shape the next generation. Yes, Zach’s father, Hector Calzada Jr., chased big dreams in the pool, setting Georgia swimming records, even when it meant his own father quietly took on debt. On the flip side, his mother, with the blend of heritage, Cuban grit and Irish fire, gave Zach and his sister Carolyn, now a soccer player at Texas A&M, a household built on passion and persistence.

Now, the sacrifices of his grandparents and the unwavering support of Hector and Colleen are the foundation of Zach’s resilience. He’s spoken about that impact openly, once sharing in a heartfelt IG post: “This week my sister and I lost our biggest fan, Hector Calzada Sr. As I step into my 7th year of college football, I can’t help but reflect on where my resilience truly…” Now, with Kentucky’s season opener making noise, Calzada is stepping in with the drive to bring even more to the program.