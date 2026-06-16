Who Can Replace Brendan Sorsby? Texas Tech QB Depth Chart and Available Transfer Portal Options

Ending the firestorm surrounding his eligibility, Texas Tech’s $5 million quarterback, Brendan Sorsby, announced that he will enter the 2026 NFL Supplemental Draft. The quarterback also decided to withdraw his lawsuit against the NCAA following an intense legal battle. However, his decision to move to the professional ranks creates a void for the Red Raiders, as Sorsby was projected to be the team’s starting quarterback this season. Now, who on Texas Tech’s 2026 roster has the potential and experience to step into that QB1 role?

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Behind Sorsby, the Red Raiders’ quarterback room is a mix of young talent and transfer portal additions. In that scenario, head coach Joey McGuire and Co. would have to rely on players who know the system and have some experience. With that in mind, third-year quarterback Will Hammond appears to be the clear choice. Last season, despite serving as the backup to QB1 Behren Morton, Hammond appeared in eight games and even made two starts.

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In those games, he flashed his potential and dual-threat ability. In Week 1 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, he made an explosive 64-yard rushing TD. Then, against Utah, when Morton was injured, Hammond entered in the third quarter with a 10-3 lead and helped the Red Raiders to secure a 34-10 road win. He earned Big 12 Freshman and Offensive Player of the Week honors, throwing 169 passing yards in that game. However, the signal-caller’s 2025 run ended in tragedy.

In the 42-0 win over Oklahoma State, he suffered a torn ACL, causing him to miss Texas Tech’s 2026 spring practice. However, his 2025 performance, which included 680 passing yards, should be enough to earn the team’s trust despite his limited starting experience. If Hammond suffers a setback or experiences a delay in his recovery, Texas Tech still has several options on the depth chart.

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The Raiders have a redshirt freshman QB in Lloyd Jones III. In 2025, the former 4-star QB just appeared in one game against West Virginia as he recovered from a high school knee injury, but he flashed some football intelligence with 74 yards and 2 TDs during the 49-0 regular-season finale win. Importantly, he showed mobility, and besides him, Texas Tech has a transfer QB, Kirk Francis, from Tulsa.

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He has starting experience with seven starts for the Golden Hurricane, throwing 1,585 passing yards and appearing in 11 games. But last season’s injury cut short his campaign, limiting him to only three games. Though he flashed potential with a season-high 218 passing yards against Abilene Christian and a 34-yard TD strike against Memphis. Now, arriving at Texas Tech, he is battling for a backup role with Jones.

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While Hammond has a solid chance to take Brendan Sorsby’s position, Texas Tech’s QB room has enough talent for backup in 2026. The program has national championship ambitions in 2026 following its first CFP appearance. To that end, Texas Tech viewed Sorsby as a must-have and invested significant resources in his battle for reinstatement after his gambling controversy came to light. However, now that the two sides have mutually parted ways, it’s time to move forward.

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Texas Tech has a talented group of playmakers led by J’Koby Williams, Cameron Dickey, Coy Eakin, Terrance Carter Jr., and Micah Hudson, along with an offensive line that returns three starters. The Red Raiders’ defense is loaded with highly regarded pass rushers from the transfer portal and also returns several All-Big 12-caliber starters, including A.J. Holmes Jr., Brice Pollock, Ben Roberts, and John Curry.

Texas Tech’s QB depth in the post-Sorsby era

Texas Tech has two more highly regarded freshman quarterbacks who are not yet competing for starting roles but boast impressive high school résumés. One of them is Stephen Cannon, who joined the Red Raiders in January 2026 after graduating from Benedictine Military School in Georgia. He arrived with impressive credentials, having thrown for 2,266 yards and 26 touchdowns during his final high school season.

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He also rushed for 625 yards in 2025, and his game style is comparable to Bo Nix. Along with this true freshman QB, Texas Tech has notable developmental assets like redshirt freshman QB Holden Phillips. In 2025, he spent time behind Hammond, but in his lone appearance against Oklahoma State, he recorded 1 for 1 passing for 8 yards.

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With this kind of talent, the Red Raiders are gearing up for another title run in the 2026 season after falling short against Oregon in the 2025 CFP quarterfinal. Now, it remains to be seen whether parting ways with Brendan Sorsby will cost Texas Tech or whether the Red Raiders will continue to thrive without him.