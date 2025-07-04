Who Committed to Clemson in June?

June’s recruiting sprint may be behind us, but its ripple effects are still pulsing through college football’s summer landscape. Under Dabo Swinney and director of player personnel Mike Dooley, Clemson Tigers wrapped up a productive month with a flurry of high-profile commitments. Keeping the Tigers firmly in the national hunt. ESPN’s updated 2026 rankings have Clemson at No. 6 overall. A slight dip from earlier this spring, but with 10 ESPN 300 pledges already locked in, the Tigers remain one of the elite blue-chip factories in the country.

Some of the notable Tigers June commits were:

4-star Max Brown, LB

Kicking off Clemson’s 2027 class was none other than 6-foot-1, 214-pound LB Max Brown, who committed on June 3. His decision came during a campus visit and followed in the fo n otsteps of older brother Sammy Brown, a rising defensive star in Death Valley. But make no mistake — Max isn’t just a legacy. He’s a headliner. Ranked as the No. 17 LB in the nation and No. 35 in Georgia, Brown held nearly 20 offers, from Ohio State to Georgia. His MaxPreps Sophomore All-American honors were earned by racking up 195 tackles — 102 of them solo — over two seasons at Jefferson High School, plus strong special teams impact with four kick returns averaging 23 yards. Tough, productive, and versatile, Brown is the type of sideline-to-sideline tone-setter Swinney has built this defense around.

4-star Leo Delaney, IOL

Leo Delaney made his pledge on June 4, choosing Clemson over Penn State and Michigan and backing out of his other scheduled visits. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound mauler from Providence Day (NC) is ranked as the No. 5 interior lineman in the class and No. 62 overall. He brings length and power to the trenches, projecting as a plug-and-play guard with upside. The next recruitment came less than a day later.

4-star Carter Scruggs, IOL

Clemson doubled down in the interior with Loudoun County HS four-star Carter Scruggs committing the very next day, June 5 . Scruggs, who hails from Virginia, selected the Tigers over heavyweights like Georgia, Michigan, and Oklahoma. Rated No. 195 nationally the No. 12 IOL and the No. 7 player in Virginia, per 247Sports. Scruggs turned heads in 2024 by surrendering zero sacks all year, earning All-Metro honors and locking in his reputation as a technician with edge.

4-star Keshawn Stancil, DL

June 28 brought another defensive building block in four-star Keshawn Stancil. At 6-foot-3, 270 pounds, the Clayton, NC product had offers from Georgia, Miami, and Penn State. He racked up 63 tackles, 9 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles last fall while anchoring a 10-2 defense. Ranked as the No. 20 DL nationally, Stancil flashes violent hands and gap-closing power — a scheme fit for Clemson’s 4-3 front.

4-star Dre Quinn, EDGE

If there’s a future sack leader in this class, it might be Dre Quinn. The 6-foot-4, 228-pound edge from Buford (GA) gave Clemson his verbal on June 19, choosing the Tigers over Texas and beating out Georgia, Notre Dame, and Tennessee. Quinn is ranked as the No. 20 defensive end in the 2026 class and sits inside the top 100 on some boards. His verified athletic traits — 4.7-second 40 and 32-inch vertical — paint the picture of a true edge-bending threat. That burst translated to production: 62 tackles, 12 for loss, and 8 sacks in his junior season. At a program like Buford, those numbers aren’t fluff — they’re indicators of dominance.

3-star JR Hardrick, EDGE

The final splash in the Tigers’ June wave came via South Pittsburg HS, Tennessee native JR Hardrick. The 6-foot-6, 231-pounder committed on June 5, picking Clemson over Louisville and Georgia Tech. Though ranked No. 844 overall, Hardrick brings intriguing traits and upside, with 49 tackles, 18.5 for loss, and 10.5 sacks over two varsity seasons. He’s a developmental piece — but one that could boom in Brent Venables-style systems.

With six additions in June, including five blue-chip defenders, Clemson’s 2026 class keeps stacking talent across the board. Heading into July, the Tigers now have 16 commits and continue to sit comfortably inside the top 10 nationally.