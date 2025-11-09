Who Did It Better? Nick Saban & Urban Meyer Jump on Viral 6-7 Trend in College Football Week 11

It seems the viral ‘6–7’ meme isn’t going away anytime soon. During College GameDay in Lubbock, Texas, Nick Saban accidentally recreated the trend, sending fans into a frenzy on social media. But that wasn’t all; even Urban Meyer joined in on the meme, leaving fans to ask: who did it better?

Week 11 of the college football season was full of surprises, but few expected legendary former Alabama head coach Nick Saban to deliver his version of the ‘6–7’ meme. While breaking down the Virginia Cavaliers–Wake Forest matchup, Saban highlighted Wake Forest’s inconsistency and, in the process, unintentionally pulled off the now-iconic ‘6–7’ hand gesture.

The fans in the crowd quickly caught on, mimicking the hand gesture after noticing Saban’s move. Pat McAfee soon picked up on it too, joining in and explaining the meme to Saban on live television. It turned into yet another unscripted GameDay moment, this time sparked by a meme that just refuses to fade away.

While Nick Saban was an accidental victim of the viral meme, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer fully embraced it. During the GameDay crew’s segment on the Oregon–Iowa matchup, Meyer began discussing the point spread. With a grin, he asked, “What is the point spread? 6–7?” This instantly set off reactions from the crowd, his fellow analysts, and fans across social media.

The meme has taken over the internet, and now it’s officially made its way into college football. Whether Urban Meyer will regret his playful nod to it remains to be seen. As for Nick Saban, his focus will likely be on putting to rest the rumors about a potential return to college football.

Nick Saban will not return to coaching, says daughter

The 2025 college football season will likely be remembered as one of the most tumultuous periods for head coaches. Hugh Freeze’s firing this month was the latest addition to an already long list of coaching changes, leaving several programs searching for new leadership. That’s where Nick Saban’s name began to surface in conversations, linking him to James Franklin’s now-vacant positions.

Rumors about Nick Saban returning to coaching quickly gained traction on social media, particularly among LSU fans who hoped for the return of their former legendary coach. However, that dream seems to have been put to rest, as Saban’s daughter, Kristen Saban, publicly shut down all speculation about her father’s potential comeback.

Kristen posted a Kirk Herbstreit video, which addressed the Saban to LSU rumors, on her IG story. In the video, Herbstreit talked about the potential move, saying, "He told me, 'For 50 years, I've been in a hurry. I've been late to something.' Now, he's got Mercedes-Benz and Ferrari dealerships, he's on a boat, and he's golfing."

He went on to say that Saban had told him he was finished with his coaching career and was fully enjoying retirement. “He told me, ‘For 50 years, I’ve been in a hurry. I’ve been late to something.’ Now, he’s got Mercedes-Benz and Ferrari dealerships, he’s on a boat, and he’s golfing.” Herbstreit added.

And with Kristen reposting the story, it’s time for LSU fans to let go of their Nick Saban dreams.