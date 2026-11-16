The final seconds in Tiger Stadium still hung in the air when Lane Kiffin stepped to the podium. Arch Manning had just thrown a game-winning touchdown with three seconds left, handing Texas a 22-21 victory and all but ending LSU’s College Football Playoff hopes. The Tigers dropped to 6-4 and 3-4 in the SEC. Another close loss. Another night where the numbers said they should have won but the scoreboard said otherwise.

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Instead of owning the execution failures, the red-zone misses, or the late-game collapses that have defined his first season, Kiffin looked backward. He pointed at the man who no longer works there.

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Brian Kelly, “Guess what? If they did a better job, we wouldn’t be here,” Kiffin said, referring to Kelly and his former staff. He talked about poor high school recruiting under the previous regime, thin depth, and a Senior Day that featured only two scholarship players who had spent their entire careers in Baton Rouge. Better rosters were coming, he insisted. Deeper ones. Ones built the right way.

The comments landed with a thud across the SEC. On ESPN’s First Take, Paul Finebaum didn’t hold back.

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“It’s typical Lane Kiffin BS. We live in a world where rosters get repurposed every single year. Lane Kiffin knows that better than anyone, and to blame it on Brian Kelly, which is exactly what he was doing there, is preposterous… This is on him. This is on Lane Kiffin,” Finbaum said.

“In every single big critical situation against the four best clubs on their schedule, guess what has happened? He has choked it away… And in typical Lane Kiffin fashion, he’s looking around the room to see who he can blame,” Finebaum added while breaking down how the LSU coach addressed the Texas loss.

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The numbers back up the frustration in Baton Rouge. LSU fired Brian Kelly in October 2025 after a 49-25 loss to Texas A&M, absorbing a buyout reported in the $53-54 million range. They then signed Kiffin to a seven-year deal worth roughly $91 million and poured an estimated $40-50 million into the roster via the transfer portal and NIL.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, and edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen were among the high-profile additions. Expectations were clear: compete for the College Football Playoff in Year 1.

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Instead, the Tigers are 0-4 against currently ranked opponents. They lost to Ole Miss, Kentucky, Alabama, and now Texas. They have yet to beat a team in the current top 25. Close games have repeatedly slipped away—most painfully against Texas, where LSU held a lead deep into the second half before the final-play collapse.

Kelly, for all his shortcomings, went 34-14 in four seasons at LSU and never lost four SEC games in a single year. He beat Nick Saban in Tiger Stadium. Kiffin, meanwhile, is still winless against Alabama in his coaching career and has now dropped back-to-back games at home against ranked foes.

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Kiffin has acknowledged the underperformance. “I get it,” he said after the Texas loss. “Underperformance. It doesn’t matter if the games have been close or if they go down to the last six seconds. I was brought here to win, and we need to win more than that.”

Yet the simultaneous finger-pointing at Kelly struck many as tone-deaf. LSU spent heavily to clean the slate and hand Kiffin every resource. The portal class was one of the most expensive in the country. The coaching staff includes high-priced coordinators. The expectation was never a multi-year rebuild. It was immediate contention.

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Finebaum’s “typical Lane Kiffin fashion” line captured the growing impatience. For years, Kiffin has been praised for his offensive mind and ability to generate attention. At LSU, that attention has come with mounting questions about big-game decision-making, red-zone efficiency, and whether the theatrics around the program are masking deeper issues.

With road games at Tennessee and Arkansas still ahead, LSU’s season is already defined by what it failed to accomplish. The playoff is gone. The narrative has shifted from “national championship contender” to “expensive first-year disappointment.”