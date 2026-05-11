Who Is Ahmad Hardy? Learn the Personal Life & Career Of Mizzou RB Who Made First Team All-SEC

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy was shot in Mississippi on Sunday, May 10. The news was later confirmed by the program that the athlete was at a concert in the early hours of Sunday when he was struck by gunfire. While his recovery has been making headlines, there is more to the life and career of the athlete who made first-team All-SEC and has been projected as a potential first-round pick.

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Who Is Ahmad Hardy and How Did His Football Journey Begin?

The gunshot incident happened in his home state of Mississippi, where he grew up in Oma, a tiny town with just five stop signs and no traffic lights. Hardy had quite the struggle growing up, as he stayed in a two-bedroom trailer with three siblings and his single mother, Adrianne Broomfield, who worked multiple jobs to aid their survival.

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What Is Ahmad Hardy’s Family History and Background?

The athlete has repeatedly credited his mother as a major inspiration in his life and one of the reasons he plays football.

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“She did everything she could. That motivated me to make sure she never works again.”

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While he was raised primarily by his mother, Hardy has also spoken about picking up valuable life lessons from his father.

“My papa had American Saddlebred horses, and I liked the way he rode,” recalled Hardy. “I used to be scared though. I finally got on and got bucked off… but my papa told me the horse was more scared of me than I was of them.” That moment stuck, and it taught Hardy a lifelong lesson: get back up, no matter what.

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How Did Ahmad Hardy Become a First-Team All-SEC Star at Missouri?

Hardy attended Lawrence County High School, where he became a star athlete. As a senior, he had over 2,400 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns. Notwithstanding, he did not get the kind of attention other athletes got that made college programs run after them. Looking back at the situation, he said, “I was under the radar, but had the stats to prove that I was a top recruit who got looked past.”

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Luckily, he was able to secure just one FBS scholarship from the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. Just before then, he worked at McDonald’s since he was 15. The star running back took the Louisiana Monroe opportunity with the whole of his life and hit the ground running immediately.

In his freshman season, he rushed for 1,351 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was named the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year and received first-team All-Conference honors after his debut season. What followed was a transfer to Missouri, where he put up even better numbers. In 12 games last season, he led the Power Four in rushing, as he rushed for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns, breaking the program’s single-season rushing record in the process.

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Hardy is very big on being his best, with a religious mindset behind his exploits: “My goals off the field are to get closer to God and stay ahead in all my classes.” With his recovery, now that he has cheated death, Hardy will be looking to recover in time for the 2026 season.

Ahmad Hardy’s recovery

The program has shown much responsibility in handling the situation, despite the distance between Missouri and Mississippi. Nonetheless, the good news remains that the Mizzou running back is reportedly stable after “sustaining a gunshot wound.”

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“Mizzou football student-athlete Ahmad Hardy was the victim of a shooting at a concert in Mississippi early Sunday morning and sustained a gunshot wound,” the statement read. “Ahmad underwent surgery Sunday in Mississippi and is in stable condition.”

“Ahmad is deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family, and fans,” the school said in a statement on social media. “We will continue to stand beside him and his family through this difficult time, offering our love, prayers, strength, and support.’

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The program refused to give a definite timeline for his return, as he is still undergoing treatment. However, more information will be provided as time goes on.