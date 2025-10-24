Who is Alex Mirabal’s Wife? Everything You Need To Know About Berta Mirabal

Regarding developing monsters in the trenches, Alex Mirabal’s name comes up faster than a blitzing linebacker. The Miami native is in his fourth season as assistant head coach and offensive line coach for the Hurricanes with his old buddy Mario Cristobal. In 2024, he led Miami to its first 10-win season since 2017 and the nation’s No. 1 unit in both points per game (43.9) and yards per game (537.2).

He was the force behind quarterback Cam Ward’s lead, eventually winning the Davey O’Brien Award, ACC Player of the Year, and becoming the No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick. Now, let’s dive deeper into his personal life beyond the sidelines and stat sheets and talk about his wife, Berta Mirabal, his number one supporter.

Who is Alex Mirabal’s wife, Berta Mirabal?

Behind every passionate football coach, there’s a silent force. And for Alex Mirabal, that person is his wife, Berta. As Alex builds offensive lines that dominate the field, she has stood by the family through every game and every stressful coaching change. Berta, who has been married for over 20 years, is the coach’s pillar of strength.

Alex says, “She’s the reason I’m able to do what I do… This profession, it takes you away from your wife… You away from your kids, your children. You better have someone behind you who is supportive.” Berta makes it all work at home with the kids in a profession that requires constant travel.

What is Berta Mirabal’s profession?

Even before Alex’s linemen made headlines, Berta had been shaping children’s lives as a high school science teacher. Berta kept that teacher close to her heart even after the Mirabals left to take up coaching assignments throughout the nation. However, she never lost a teacher’s heart. During Alex’s early practices, she would manage lesson plans daily and help her kids prepare for school.

Alex says, ” When you get a job as a coach, you go off ahead. You’re the one over there getting ready for the next spring practice. You’re getting ready for recruiting. You’re doing all that stuff…I get to go in front of it.” Berta handles the challenging transitions of packing, selling houses, and helping the kids adjust to new schools.

And Alex says it quite often, “I’ve never moved. She’s moved three times.” Her patience and adaptability have allowed Mirabal to focus on his job without missing a beat.

How did Berta Mirabal and Alex Mirabal meet?

Alex and Berta’s love story seems straight out of a dreamy movie. The two worked as teachers at two high schools that were literally neighbors, separated only by a parking lot and a few yards. One day, a mutual friend decided to play matchmaker and met for the first time. They clicked immediately, and ever since then, they have shared a love of teaching and families, and the rest is history.

And now they have been together for 25 years. A few months back, Alex shared a post on X on his 25th anniversary with a caption, “Happy 25th Anniversary Berta! Love ‘U’! Adore ‘U’! Admire ‘U’! Appreciate ‘U’!”

Do Berta Mirabal and Alex Mirabal have children?

Significantly, Alex and Breta have two young boys who grew up seeing their mom keep everything together behind the scenes while their dad built championship lines. Alejandro and Nicolas have been a part of every phase of the Mirabals’ football history. Alex says, “Although I lived in Miami all that time, I’m not a big-city person… I’m not. My wife (Berta) and I are home-bodies, so the hardest part now is I miss the heck out of my wife and two sons.”

Moving from Miami to West Virginia was an adventure when they were kids. Alejandro is a college student attending the University of Miami, and Nicolas could attend Christopher Columbus High School.

Moreover, Alex once said, “I have very little regrets in life, but my only one is that my older son wasn’t able to go to Columbus…My dad went, all his sons went, all my nephews are going and my youngest son will be going there once he gets back to Miami,” but he is now making up for it. And with all those football practices and cross-country moves, the Mirabals have kept their bond strong.