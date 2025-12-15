Who Is Alonza Barnett III? Meet the Family of JMU QB Whose Uncle Is a Former Patriots DL

James Madison put together one of the most remarkable seasons in the country, powered by quarterback Alonza Barnett III. In just its fourth year at the FBS level, the Dukes earned a playoff spot, captured their first Sun Belt Championship, and set up a first-round College Football Playoff matchup against No. 5 Oregon on December 20. Barnett drove that success with his ability to hurt defenses through the air and on the ground.

Barnett’s 14 rushing touchdowns tied for 13th nationally among all FBS players and ranked him sixth among quarterbacks. That standout play earned him the 2025 Bill Dudley Award and a spot on the Maxwell Award midseason watch list.

Now, as Barnett and the Dukes prepare for their first-ever playoff appearance, it’s worth taking a closer look at the quarterback’s family and the roots behind his rise.

Who is Alonza Barnett III, and what is his role at JMU?

Alonza Barnett III hails from Whitsett, North Carolina, and starred at Grimsley High School in Greensboro. A three-star recruit in the 2021 class, Barnett faced a challenging recruiting process during the COVID-19 pandemic, which limited campus visits and exposure opportunities. Still, he drew interest from several programs, including North Carolina Central, North Carolina A&T, Miami (OH), Charlotte, Army, and James Madison.

Barnett committed to JMU in June 2021 after buying into the program’s championship culture and building a strong bond with the coaching staff. He saw limited action as a freshman and preserved his redshirt year. In 2023, he opened the season as the starter but struggled early and temporarily lost the job to Jordan McCloud. His breakout moment came later that year when Bob Chesney took over play-calling duties. Barnett put his name in the record books with seven total touchdowns, five through the air and two on the ground, against North Carolina.

His momentum came to a halt in November 2024 when he tore his ACL, ending his season early. But Barnett put in the work and returned stronger this year, leading the Dukes to a 12–1 record. He threw for 2,533 yards and 21 touchdowns, completed nearly 60 percent of his passes, and added another dimension with 544 rushing yards and a team-high 14 rushing touchdowns.

Who are Alonza Barnett III’s parents?

Barnett comes from a strong athletic family. He’s the son of Alonza Jr. and Katina Barnett, and his football roots run deep. His father played at North Carolina A&T from 1988 to 1993 before spending time with the Philadelphia Eagles. The 22-year-old also has a sister, Makenna.

Football wasn’t the only sport in the family, either. Barnett’s love for the game was shaped in part by his uncles. His uncle, Sean Barnett, played basketball at Mount Olive, while another uncle, Troy Barnett, played football at North Carolina before spending time with the New England Patriots and Washington Redskins.

Which former Patriots DL is Alonza Barnett III’s uncle?

Troy Barnett, Alonza Barnett III’s uncle, enjoyed a solid run in the NFL during the mid-1990s. A defensive lineman, he signed with the New England Patriots as a free agent in 1994 and quickly made his presence felt.

One of his most memorable moments came that October, when he blocked a field goal to seal a 6–3 win over the Chicago Bears. Troy went on to start 15 games for the Patriots in 1995 before spending a brief stint with the Washington Redskins in 1996.

How has Alonza Barnett III’s football family background shaped him?

Growing up in a football family clearly taught Barnett III the value of hard work and dedication. That mindset showed up big time at James Madison, where he bounced back from early struggles and even a torn ACL to become the team’s starting quarterback and earn conference Player of the Year honors. Having a family with a shared football background gave him a built-in support system that’s extremely rare and really valuable.