Who Is In Anthony Poindexter’s Family? Meet New Tennessee DB Coach’s Wife & Children

Anthony Poindexter’s stint at Penn State has finally come to an end. Penn State football is not retaining its co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach as part of Matt Campbell’s staff. Now, his next chapter takes him south, a move shaped by the steady support of his wife, Kimberly, and their three children, who have been with him every step of the way.

Dylan Dawson reported that Penn State safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter is joining Tennessee’s staff, reuniting with former Penn State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

“Right now, I’m just concentrating on trying to finish out this season, doing my best,” Poindexter said earlier this year. “As far as my future here at Penn State, who knows? We’re all just there coaching and trying to do our best for these last five games.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Penn State had already hired Iowa State safeties coach Deon Broomfield in December, signaling a change in the secondary room. After Tim Banks and Willie Martinez left Tennessee, Josh Heupel rebuilt the defensive staff, with Poindexter taking over as defensive backs coach for the Volunteers.

Poindexter leaves behind a strong legacy in Happy Valley. Over the span of five seasons, he managed one of the most effective secondaries in the country and produced four NFL Draft selections, with a possible fifth in Zakee Wheatley. In 2024 alone, Penn State was placed fourth in the country for interceptions and in the top ten for takeaways, total defense, and scoring defense. Poindexter has coached at Virginia, UConn, Purdue, and lastly Penn State, where he poured his heart into the program.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are Anthony Poindexter’s parents?

Anthony Poindexter’s parents, John Poindexter Sr. and Lois Poindexter, raised him in a strict yet incredibly encouraging home where values and discipline were non-negotiable. John Sr. made sure his boys learned responsibility at a young age, did not allow fighting, and did not accept excuses. The rules were harsh at the time, maybe too harsh, but in the end, they served as the cornerstone that helped Anthony develop into the strong leader he has become.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I hated it growing up,” Anthony’s brother John Jr. recalled, “because it was a strict, structured environment, but seeing some of the kids I deal with now, I realize we were really blessed to grow up in the environment we did.”

Even after Anthony’s football career took off at Virginia and he went on to become an All-American, ACC Defensive Player of the Year, and College Football Hall of Famer but his parents remained grounded. John Sr. and Lois saw their son deal with disappointment with maturity and grace, even after a horrific knee injury ruined what could have been a stellar NFL career. John Sr. reportedly remarked, “He never complained,” and Anthony’s quiet hardness remains a defining characteristic of him now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are Anthony Poindexter’s siblings?

Growing up, Anthony’s best friend was his elder brother, John Poindexter Jr. The two were incredibly close and competitive. They did everything together, pushed each other constantly, and argued plenty, even if outright fighting was off-limits.

“They disagreed a lot,” John Sr. said. “They didn’t fight, because I wouldn’t allow them to fight. They might have done it behind my back, but I stayed on them pretty tight.”

That competition served as fuel. They became sharper as a result. Anthony followed in the footsteps of John Jr., who was two years older and helped set the bar both personally and athletically.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, that bond remains strong. John Jr. went on to become a high school football coach in Virginia, and the pride between the two brothers runs both ways. When Virginia retired Anthony’s jersey, John Jr. didn’t hesitate to be there. “I’m proud of him, and I know he’s proud of me,” he said. Their story is about mutual respect and family first mindset.

What’s next for Anthony Poindexter at Tennessee?

Poindexter’s move to Tennessee is a reunion and a fresh start. He’s joining former Penn State DC Jim Knowles as the Volunteers continue reshaping their defensive staff under Josh Heupel. Tennessee is betting on Poindexter’s experience and proven ability to develop safeties, something he’s mastered at nearly every stop in his 23-year coaching career. After five seasons in Happy Valley, this change signals a new challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Poindexter has never hidden how much the people mattered to him. “Penn State is the right place for me because of the people here,” he once said. “Coach James Franklin is a great leader… Treats my family wonderfully. I love this Penn State community, this university.” Those words explain why this move carries emotion.

For Poindexter, this next chapter blends football and family. At Penn State, his son AJ worked alongside him as a video department intern, giving them daily time together in a profession that rarely allows it. Tennessee offers a similar opportunity with a high-level SEC stage, a familiar defensive voice in Knowles, and a chance to keep developing players and coaching with heart. This is another step forward in a career built on relationships and respect.