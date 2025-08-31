Who is Army Football’s Larry Pickett? Meet Sophomore Who Saved a Man From Burning Vehicle

Fort Montgomery witnessed an unfortunate event on Sunday. Someone was struck in a burning vehicle, and Army football player Larry Pickett was quick to the rescue. The sophomore safety put himself at risk in what could have been a dangerous situation, rushing to help the individual trapped in the burning vehicle. “#ArmyFootball player Larry Pickett saved a man from a burning vehicle in Fort Montgomery last night,” @Black Knight Nation posted on X.

Who is Army Football’s Larry Pickett?

Born to Larry Pickett Sr. and Shawnonne Pickett, Larry is a 6’1, 195-pound, sophomore safety for the Army West Point Black Knights. He has two younger siblings, Olivia and Lauren, and two dogs, Bailey and BJ. Over his high school career at Raleigh, NC, he was the 4x All-State/ All-Conference/ Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year for the Enloe Eagles Football team. Along with playing both sides in football, he also competed in high jump and long jump for his high school team. Moreover, he volunteers as a youth ambassador for Marbles Kids Museum and helps his parents in Mexico to build homes for the less fortunate.

During the first Army football preseason scrimmage last year, coach Jeff Monken had praised Pickett. “Larry’s very talented, a very long player,” the coach said, per Record Online.com. “I’m excited about his development.” Over the weekend, he made his first game appearance on Friday as the Army West Point Black Knights faced off against Tarleton State. The Knights registered a 30-27 overtime loss, while Pickett posted one tackle. He is also the nephew of former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Ike Taylor, who clinched two Super Bowl rings.

Pickett’s reputation has largely been built on his ability on the turf, but on Sunday, his split-second decision to run towards the flame to save someone highlighted his bravery well beyond the game.

Meet Sophomore Who Saved a Man From Burning Vehicle

On Route 9W, in Fort Montgomery, a vehicle hit a utility pole and was engulfed in fire, according to the Fort Montgomery Fire Department. As Larry Pickett’s father narrates the tale, Larry ran towards the burning vehicle, and heaved the person back to safety. His courage and brave action were met with awe by his family. Larry ignored the downed power lines cackling around the utility pole and selflessly ran towards helping the man from the burning vehicle.

“Thank you, Jesus that this man will live to see another day!” Pickett Sr. shared on Instagram. “I am so grateful for my son LJ for saving his life! Not only is he making an impact in the classroom and on the football field at the United States Military Academy at West Point, but he’s also making a difference in his community!”

Pickett Sr. continued. “This is more than a display of leadership; it’s a testament to the character West Point is building in him. A readiness to go into the line of fire, not just for his country, but for anyone who needs it.” Larry’s sister, Lauren, captured the intense moment on video, as his leadership qualities helped a man from being engulfed in flames. Firefighters soon responded to the incident swiftly and extinguished the fire.