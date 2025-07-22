Who is Auburn Coach Hugh Freeze’s Wife? Everything to Know About Jill Freeze

Every great coach has a grounding force, and for Auburn’s Hugh Freeze, that’s always been his wife, Jill. As Freeze navigates the complexities of college football—even using personality tests to understand his players, as he mentioned at SEC Media Days – it’s his wife who understands the constant pressure and backs him up from the sidelines. Four years and no title run despite Freeze remaining unfazed, it’s the result of that aid. Through every intense season, job transition, and cross-country move, she’s been steadfast, supporting him not only as a coach but as a man pursuing his purpose.

Now, let’s hop in and understand her role in his life.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What Is Hugh Freeze’s Current Relationship Status?

For almost thirty years, Hugh Freeze has been married to Jill Freeze, who has been his steadfast support through every twist and turn of his coaching career. Jill never planned to live under the public eye, but she has embraced the chaos of the college football world with faith and love. “It’s a crazy life, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” she said. From job changes and moves across the country, she’s remained by Hugh’s side, no matter how unpredictable life may get.

AD

Even with the constant demands of football, Hugh and Jill make sure they remain each other’s priority. On July 20, Hugh’s Instagram story showed a peaceful and joyful IG story reposting his wife Jill’s post, offering fans a glimpse into their happiness, a contrast to fans criticising Auburn’s 2026 football recruiting class. He even put up a caption that reads, “Amazing day with my forever love. Neither one of us can take a decent selfie 🤣,” Hugh wrote, reposting Jill’s words.

Even Jill hopped too added in her own caption, “We had the most amazing day in paradise today! Living our best life and a blessed life.” So, even if Auburn’s 2026 class dipping ranks puts intense pressure on Hugh Freeze, he’s just living in the moment. And it’s either supporting his man during tough times or standing beside him in his biggest wins. Jill Freeze made sure Hugh Freeze remains her top priority.

But what about her own career?

Who Is Hugh Freeze’s Wife, Jill Freeze?

Ever thought, why does Jill Freeze grasp Hugh Freeze’s work so well? Her athleticism and strong faith ideally positioned her to support both his career and his calling. “I don’t get to serve the players the way he does, but I can serve the wives of the coaches,” she told Mississippi Christian Living. Apart from supporting Freeze’s run, she also made sure she followed her passion. Jill’s work includes leading Bible studies, mentoring coaches’ wives, and sending weekly encouragement cards to players, reminding them that their purpose extends beyond winning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Freeze (@coachhughfreeze) Expand Post



Finding a partner who sticks with you through thick and thin—job losses, pay cuts, constant moves—is rare these days. But for Hugh Freeze, that person has always been Jill. When Hugh was fired from Ole Miss in 2007, they didn’t fall apart. Instead, they accepted a huge pay cut and went to struggling Lambuth University. Jill went back to teaching math while raising their three young daughters, turning a small, run-down rental into a loving home.

Despite tough situations, Jill never complained; she just stood by him. But the misery didn’t just end there, as when Lambuth closed, Hugh briefly went to California, but Jill stayed behind to finish her teaching commitment. Two months later, she packed up their daughters and moved across the country—only to move again when Arkansas State called. It was just another chapter in their fast-paced life together.

But ever wondered how Hugh and Jill Freeze met?

When Did Hugh Freeze Meet Jill Freeze?

Well, Hugh and Jill Freeze’s story began in a University of Southern Mississippi math class, where they first met. Jill immediately embraced his vision. On their honeymoon, Hugh made a surprising stop at Neyland Stadium, stating, “I will be a head coach in the SEC one day.” Though only married for hours and without seeing him coach, Jill fully believed in him. “All I knew was Hugh,” she recalls. “I just knew it was going to happen.” Her belief never faltered.

Now, after all these years, Jill might humbly call herself “a pretty ordinary person,” but her actions say otherwise. Whether cheering in SEC stadiums or having dinner on paper plates in another new town, she embodies fierce loyalty and unwavering faith. She is not just a supportive wife but also a mentor, prayer warrior, Bible teacher, and dedicated mother, every day.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But what about their family and kids?

Do Hugh Freeze and Jill Freeze Have Kids?

Well, Hugh Freeze and his wife, Jill, have long been partners, parents, and now, proud grandparents. With three daughters, Ragan, Jordan, and Madison, the family has grown. As of 2024, both Ragan Freeze Reynolds and Jordan Freeze McManus are married with children; Ragan is mom to Hudson Blair Reynolds, and Jordan has a daughter, Danni Jane McManus.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Both Hugh and Jill are embracing grandparent life while still navigating the world of college football. Their youngest daughter, Madison Freeze, completes the trio. Though she hasn’t started her own family, she remains an integral part of their close bond. From Auburn game days to holidays at home, the Freeze family prioritizes faith and family, and they now enjoy a new generation calling them “Papa” and “Mimi.”

Now, with a loving family by his side, Hugh Freeze is prepared more than ever for this season. Let’s see if he can finally give Auburn a championship run or not.