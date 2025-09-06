Who is Austin Simmons’ Backup Trinidad Chambliss? All About Ole Miss Transfer QB

Born on August 24, 2002, Trinidad Jay Chambliss excelled in every sport he played. His parents, Trent and Cheryl, saw him become a star at Forest Hills Northern who threw for 1,610 yards and 17 touchdowns, earning him AP All-State, All-Ottawa Kent Conference, and a place on the MLive Grand Rapids Dream Team. He wasn’t just a football player, either; on the basketball court, he earned BCAM All-State and Detroit News All-State honors, showcasing his all-around athleticism.

At Ferris State, he took his game to the next level. Over three seasons, he played 25 games, starting 16, and led the Bulldogs to another national championship in 2024. That championship game was unforgettable. Chambliss threw for three touchdowns, ran for another, and even caught a deflected pass for a first down—a performance that highlighted his clutch ability. By the end of the season, he had amassed over 3,000 yards of offense and 51 total touchdowns.

Now he’s in Oxford, transferring to Ole Miss before fall camp in 2025. He’s 22, battle-tested, and ready to push Austin Simmons in the QB room. Even CBS Sports Cooper Petagna feels the same, as he hits X saying: “Little tidbit of Trinidad Chambliss from the spring portal window who looks like he’s on deck to take over for Austin Simmons and Ole Miss against Kentucky.”

