Who Is Ben Roberts? Meet Texas Tech LB Named Big 12 Championship Most Outstanding Player

Texas Tech took on BYU for the Big 12 championship game, and it played out as everyone predicted. The Cougars showed some early fight, but the Red Raiders simply crushed them in the last three quarters, winning 34-7. The win had a lot of heroes for Joey McGuire, and LB Ben Roberts shone the most with what he accomplished despite enduring an injury scare in the first half.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Roberts returned to the game in the second half and immediately impacted the game. With the score at 13-7, the LB intercepted the Cougars’ QB Bear Bachmeier. The Red Raiders got the possession and went on to score. Roberts again had an interception in the 4th quarter. When all eyes were on LB Jacob Rodriguez, Ben’s impressive performance earned him the Big 12 Championship Most Outstanding Player honor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Ben Roberts?

Born to John Roberts and Carrie, he grew up in Haslet, attending Eaton High School in Texas. He has an elder sibling, Lowell. With constant support from his family, the LB is making his mark at Texas Tech.

Currently, he is majoring in kinesiology, with the goal of becoming a physical therapist, while also pursuing his dreams of playing in the NFL.