Who Is Biff Poggi? All About Michigan Interim Coach’s Wolverine Past & Coaching History

After a head coaching change, schools usually turn to someone who knows the program inside and out. Michigan did the same on Wednesday, announcing that they once again trust associate head coach Biff Poggi, now officially the interim head coach. That decision comes with a proven track record, as Poggi led the Wolverines to a 2-0 record earlier this season when he served as the program’s acting coach. But why did he serve in that role even with Sherrone Moore on staff? At that time, Moore served a two-game suspension as a result of the Connor Stalions sign-stealing case.

Now, while Poggi takes the reins this time as interim head coach after Michigan finished 9–3 and missed the CFP for a second straight season, the Wolverines now prepare to face Texas in the Citrus Bowl. Here’s what you need to know more about the coach.

Meet Biff Poggi: Michigan’s interim head coach

At 65, Poggi is no stranger in Ann Arbor. Following Moore’s dismissal, Poggi steps in as Michigan’s interim head coach. But before that, he was in his first full season as Moore’s associate head coach, and this was his second time holding that title with the Wolverines. Still, this marks his third stint at Michigan.

In 2016, he arrived as an analyst and was associate head coach from 2021 to 2022 – both roles came under former coach Jim Harbaugh. Then he returned this season to Ann Arbor in the same role.

Now, while Moore leaves Michigan with a 16-8 record, Poggi will lead the Wolverines to take on Texas in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

Biff Poggi’s early life, education & coaching journey

Poggi grew up in Baltimore and made his name as a prep football coach at Gilman School from 1996 to 2015. Following that, Harbaugh brought him to Michigan as an analyst in 2016. But then Poggi returned to high school football, leading St. Frances Academy from 2017 to 2020.

Interestingly, Harbaugh called Poggi back again after a tough 2–4 pandemic season where the Wolverines lost three games by double digits. Arriving as associate head coach, he helped unify coaches and players, sparking a three-year Big Ten championship run that culminated in the 2023 CFP title.

Although much of Poggi’s coaching pedigree comes from the high school ranks, in 2021, he showed his magic at Michigan as associate head coach. Before returning to Michigan in 2024 under Moore, he spent two seasons leading Charlotte. But it wasn’t all smooth sailing, as Poggi was let go after the 49ers went 6–16 overall.

Still, the experience shaped a coach ready for the spotlight.

Biff Poggi’s key achievements and contributions to Michigan Football

Earlier this year, Poggi guided Michigan during Moore’s suspension, leading the team to a 63–3 win over Central Michigan and a 30–27 victory against Nebraska.

“He’s the man for the job to do that in a really tough situation,” said former Michigan TE Jake Butt. “Poggi is a trusted leader.”

Then as associate head coach in 2021–22, he helped steer the program back from the disaster of 2020, not through X’s and O’s, but with a no-BS approach that got coaches on the same page.

“I’m here to figure out if you’re part of the problem or part of the solution,” recalled then-offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. “(Poggi) was that blunt. He’ll call you out if you’re not managing people right. His heart is all in it, genuinely for the betterment of Jim and the program.”

In short, on the field, he’s a legend, racking up 13 state titles at Gilman School and helping the Wolverines for the national title. But he’s a game-changer off the field, too. At Saint Frances Academy, he funded 65 scholarships, giving inner-city youth real opportunities to succeed. That comes with strong family support.

Biff Poggi’s family, personal life & background

Born to Italian immigrants, he grew up in a tight-knit community. His father, a pharmacist in a low-income neighborhood, taught him the value of hard work and humility. Those early lessons shaped Poggi’s resilience. Then Poggi’s life took a defining turn at Duke University, where he met his wife, Amy.

Married in 1986, the couple has navigated nearly four decades together, balancing careers in finance and football. Amy was a steady partner as Poggi co-founded Samuel James Limited, a hedge fund that grew into a multimillion-dollar enterprise. The couple has five children: Sam, Jim, Mary, Mellie, and Henry.

Interestingly, many of them followed in Poggi’s athletic footsteps. Henry played running back at Michigan, while Sam coaches at St. Frances Academy, and Jim carried on the football line.

But their daughters pursued medicine and other paths. While Poggi’s personal life is well-balanced, his family has played a huge role in his coaching success. However, that success is not without a paycheck.

Biff Poggi’s salary, contract details & net worth

Although the details of Poggi’s role as Michigan interim head coach have not been revealed yet, he earned an annual salary of $45,000 as associate head coach under a three-year deal. Before that, his time at Charlotte came with a five-year deal worth $1 million annually, while he invested in his program, spending millions of his own money to recruit top talent and build a powerhouse at St. Frances Academy.

From Wall Street smarts to football strategy, he brought financial literacy and professional growth to the locker room. Beyond his coaching salary, Poggi earned roughly $6 million from his hedge fund career and another $3 million from business ventures. Combined with perks and other benefits, his net worth in 2025 is estimated to be around $10 million. Now, with Michigan’s rise, his net worth appears to be climbing.