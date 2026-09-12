Who Is Boston College’s Bodie Kahoun? Why Was He Taken Off by an Ambulance?

If you happened to tune out during the second quarter of the Boston College game against Rutgers on Friday night, you missed one of the scariest moments of the college football season so far. Bodie Kahoun, the Eagles’ standout redshirt sophomore linebacker, ended up leaving the stadium in the back of an ambulance. The electric atmosphere inside the stadium shut down just like a twitch.

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Before we get down to what exactly happened in the “Red Bandanna Game”, let’s understand who Kahoun is.

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Bodie Kahoun grew up in an athletic household. His dad, Craig Kahoun, was a legendary college lacrosse player at Butler University and was the first player in that program’s history to earn All-American honors.

Naturally, Bodie picked up the lacrosse stick early on to become a superstar in the sport. In high school, he was ranked as an elite four-star recruit, tearing up the field and scoring over 125 career goals along with 50 assists. Athletics ran so deep in the family that his sister, Gracie, went on to play Division I lacrosse at the University of Pittsburgh.

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Even though he was built for lacrosse, football ultimately stole his heart when he attended Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke, Virginia. Slowly, football started to take over his heart and mind. Apparently, he didn’t even start out as a linebacker. He actually began his high school career playing safety. But his coaches at the time moved him down closer to the line of scrimmage because of his lateral mobility.

He finished his high school career with over 400 total tackles, 15 sacks, and 6 forced fumbles. During his massive senior season alone, he racked up a school-record 203 tackles. That crazy stat line earned him First-Team All-State honors and made him a semifinalist for the prestigious Dick Butkus Award, which is given to the best linebacker in the entire country. He accomplished all this while maintaining a perfect 4.0 GPA.

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Notre Dame fought hard for his commitment. He spent his first two collegiate years out in South Bend and saw action in 12 career games, mostly making his mark as a heavy hitter on special teams and recording a pair of tackles.

Mind you, the former four-star loved his time there, but Kahoun wanted a place where he could consistently start on defense and show the world what he could do with more playing time.

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Right after the season ended, he found that perfect opportunity with the Boston College Eagles, moving to Chestnut Hill ahead of the 2026 season, and became the starter in week 1 against Cincinnati.

What exactly happened? And how is it going?

The scary play happened right in the middle of the second quarter with several minutes left on the clock. Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond took a handoff and rushed up the middle for a quick 6-yard gain. Kahoun flew in to make the stop, but as he lowered his frame, he accidentally led with the crown of his helmet, absorbing a massive blow directly to his head and upper body upon colliding with the running back’s shoulder.

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The force of the impact dropped him instantly to the turf, where he lay totally flat on his back without moving a muscle.

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Medical personnel and athletic trainers from both sides rushed onto the field to treat him. It was obvious: clear head, neck, and upper-body impact. The medical team went straight into strict emergency spinal protocols to keep him safe. They carefully fitted him with a rigid neck brace to immobilize his spine, strapped his entire body flat onto a hard backboard, and then lifted him onto a specialized rolling stretcher.

The stoppage lasted for several minutes while the medical staff focused on keeping him perfectly still. It was an agonizing wait for everyone watching.

While the medical crew worked in the field, a beautiful show of unity and sportsmanship broke out.

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Boston College head coach Bill O’Brien and Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano met briefly near the midfield logo to discuss the situation. Both looked visibly shaken and apparently were murmuring prayers.

Right after that, players from both squads walked out to the 50-yard line and took a knee together, forming two massive, silent semicircles around their fallen peer.

Dozens of athletes stood vigil, locked arms, and openly prayed for Kahoun’s health. It did not matter what jersey they were wearing. For a good few minutes, there were no rivalries.

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The tension peaked when an actual ambulance was driven directly onto the football field, backing all the way up to the 50-yard line to pick him up. But just as the paramedics were loading his stretcher into the back doors, Kahoun did something that allowed everyone to finally breathe a sigh of relief. He raised his arm and flashed a clear thumbs-up sign to the crowd.

Not long after the ambulance left the field, Boston College Athletics released an official halftime update to ease everyone’s minds.

“Kahoun has movement in all extremities and is being taken to a local hospital for further evaluation,” a tweet read.

According to the game’s ESPN broadcast, he was transported directly to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston alongside his father, Craig Kahoun. The doctors ran comprehensive neurological exams and diagnostic scans.

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It was tough losing Kahoun for the Eagles’ defense. At the time of injury, he led the team with 6 tackles. Despite the emotional hurdle, Boston College rallied together to play for their brother, ultimately holding on to defeat Rutgers 28-21.

While his status for future football games is completely up in the air right now, the entire college football community is just incredibly thankful that the early medical signs point toward a full recovery.