Who is Brad White? Private Life & Career of New Florida DC With Past Ties to Jon Sumrall

With Jon Sumrall now appointed as the new head coach, the Florida Gators are looking to add a familiar name to his staff. Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White has emerged as their top target. White has held the DC role in Lexington since 2019 and is expected to make the move to Gainesville ahead of next season.

Who is Brad White?

Brad White was born on August 13, 1982, in Concord, Massachusetts. He is married to Susan White and is the father of two children. A Wake Forest graduate, he played linebacker for the Demon Deacons before briefly working in finance as a portfolio management analyst. Realizing his true calling was football, he returned to his alma mater in 2007 to begin his coaching career.

White spent 2007-08 as a graduate assistant at Wake Forest before moving to Murray State as safeties coach. His defensive acumen drew wider attention during his stint as inside linebackers coach at Air Force in 2010, which eventually led him to the NFL. In 2012, he joined the Indianapolis Colts, where he was later promoted to outside linebackers coach, a role that significantly boosted his credibility.

After five years with the Colts, White returned to college football in 2018, joining Kentucky as outside linebackers coach under Mark Stoops. He was promoted to defensive coordinator the following year and went on to become one of the longest-tenured DCs in the SEC. During his time in Lexington, he produced four defensive units that finished inside the national top 25 in major categories.

With Brad White’s expected arrival, one thing is clear: Florida is aiming for substantial change. While the Gators ultimately missed out on Lane Kiffin as Billy Napier’s replacement, Jon Sumrall’s 42-11 career record and his impact on Tulane’s 2025 AAC season made him an appealing hire. Bringing in White, someone who has worked with Sumrall before, helps ensure stability and gives Sumrall a trusted defensive partner as he takes over in Gainesville.

Jon Sumrall and Brad White’s relationship goes way back

Florida will be a new setting for Brad White, but settling in shouldn’t be difficult with Jon Sumrall beside him. The two have worked together before, though their roles were much different back then. In 2019, when White served as Kentucky’s defensive coordinator, Sumrall held the titles of co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach.

White handled the play-calling, while Sumrall played a significant role in game-planning, personnel decisions, and run-fit structure. During their time together, they developed multiple NFL-ready linebackers and edge rushers, and player development became one of the program’s strongest selling points on the recruiting trail.

Now they reunite with a shared objective: delivering the success Florida has long sought in the SEC. The Gators concluded the season with a disappointing 4-8 record, and their arrival has raised expectations among the fan base for a meaningful turnaround.