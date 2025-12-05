Who is Brennan Marion? All You Need to Know About Colorado’s New OC & His ‘Go-Go’ Offense

Although Colorado saw four players drafted into the NFL under offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur last season, this season’s 53–7 blowout loss at Utah stripped him of his play-calling duties. Now, to fill the opening, Deion Sanders turned to a steady hand, Sac State head coach Brennan Marion. He will bring his own offensive style to Boulder. As UNLV’s OC, Marion helped the Rebels reach back-to-back Mountain West title games while running the innovative “Go-Go” offense.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Meet Brennan Marion: American college football coach and former player

Brennan Marion spent just one season at Sac State (7–5) and made enough noise to earn Deion Sanders’ attention. Marion has already informed his team that he’s heading to Boulder to take over as Colorado’s new OC, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

ADVERTISEMENT

This makes Marion the third OC for Coach Prime in four years. The carousel has been spinning fast. In 2023, Sean Lewis arrived, got demoted midseason, and was replaced by Pat Shurmur. Then Shurmur held the job through 2024 and most of 2025. Due to his below-par performance, his play-calling duties were taken away as well. Now, the keys go to Marion.

With that, good days seem ahead for the Buffs, as Marion’s offense moves fast. At Sacramento State, he lit up the scoreboard, averaging 33.8 PPG, 20th in the FCS. Before that, the Hornets showed significant improvement in their first year under Marion, improving their win total by four games. But not only his offensive prowess; his recruiting game turned heads too. While Sac State’s latest class ranked 77th nationally, Colorado sat at 103rd. That gap said it all.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the HC’s playing career went through a tough time. He left Pittsburgh after a turbulent childhood, and football became his anchor. “Thank God for the ball that saved my life… football is what brought me family,” he said.

Even when he had no housing and lived out of garbage bags in California, he refused to quit. He became a junior college All-American and earned a shot at Tulsa. Then he broke the NCAA record for yards per reception, but injuries robbed him of an NFL run with the Dolphins. After that, coaching became his second act.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Marion spent 14 years bouncing across the country, sharpening his craft at high schools and major programs like Texas, Pitt, and UNLV. At Howard, he branded his fast-tempo, run-heavy scheme the “Go-Go” offense, inspired by the Go-Go music of Black D.C. artists.

Although his players laughed at the name at first, then it made headlines. First with Howard’s shocking upset of UNLV, and later with UNLV’s back-to-back conference title game runs. Now he’s heading to lead the Buffs as OC, but first know where this talent came from and how he reached this point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brennan Marion’s early life and background

Growing up in Pennsylvania, Marion dreamed of being a basketball star. But his mother had other plans. “There’s no one who loves football more than my mom,” joked Marion. “She told me, ‘You get out of my house if you don’t like football!'” So he switched sports.

After that, he went through a tough stretch but stayed determined. And his journey eventually took him across the country in pursuit of new opportunities. At 18, he landed in the Bay Area to play junior college football. Then he pushed through, becoming a JC All-American and earning a scholarship to Tulsa. There, he made waves, breaking an NCAA yards-per-catch record. But then, due to injuries, his NFL dream vanished. Still, he refused to break connection with football, and that mindset pushed him into coaching.

Marion started small, helping high school kids. “I knew I could help kids, serve kids,” he said. But his offensive power play got attention, and soon, the CFB world came calling.

ADVERTISEMENT

From Howard to Hawaii to Texas, and eventually UNLV and Sac State, Marion carried his “Go-Go” offense everywhere he went. Through it all, he kept hitting milestones.

Brennan Marion’s coaching career highlights and achievements

Marion became the 13th head coach in Sac State history following his achievements with the “Go-Go” offense at UNLV. The Rebels went 19-8 in two seasons, setting a school scoring record with 36.2 PPG. Considering that, Marion earned a spot as a Mountain West Wire’s Coordinator of the Year and a Football Scoop Offensive Coordinator of the Year finalist.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Coach Marion is one of the best coaches I have been around,” said Kansas City Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy. “He is truly a players coach and makes sure his guys are good. He is always going to get the best out of his players. I would run through a wall for him.”

That praise followed Marion as he rebooted offenses from Howard to UNLV. In 2017, his “Go-Go” scheme put Howard on the national map with the historic upset over UNLV. At Pitt, he coached Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison into a first-round NFL talent. Then at Texas, he helped shape Worthy, who became a first-round pick.

After that, at UNLV, his blueprint produced all-conference stars like Hajj-Malik Williams and Ricky White III. Now, when asked about the idea behind this innovative offense, Marion was candid.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I first got into high school coaching, I went to a school called Harker Academy, where it was just super wealthy, well off kids that had never really didn’t have much football background,” said Marion on Thursday. “And that’s when I started trying things and getting curious. Just got immersed in trying to figure out, how do I create an offense where even if you don’t have the best players, you still have a chance to win game.”

While Marion’s approach still works, we’ll see how it fits with the Buffs. But none of his efforts came without a paycheck.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Brennan Marion’s net worth in 2025?

Despite a well-established coaching career, the contract details from Marion’s various stops haven’t been publicly disclosed. Now, because of that limited information, estimating his 2025 net worth is tricky. Still, his salary as UNLV’s OC was on a steady rise between 2022 and 2024.

According to USA Today, he earned $383,040 in 2024 as the Rebels’ OC. Then his move to Sacramento State as head coach likely gave his finances a significant boost. Now the spotlight shifts to Colorado, where we’ll soon see what the Buffs are willing to invest in him for the future.