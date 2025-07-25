Who Is Brent Pry’s Wife? Everything to Know About Amy Pry

Brent Pry proved what he’s capable of in the 2024 season. Following a rough beginning in past seasons (3-8 in 2022), Pry’s leadership at Virginia Tech finally gained some momentum (7-6 in 2023, 6-7 in 2024). The Hokies produced a season that the fans can take pride in, filled with clever play-calling, rejuvenated defense, and palpable progress in team unity. It’s the type of season that reminds you why the fan base came around him in the first place. He brought intensity, focus, and a little old-school grit to the locker room, the very type of energy Virginia Tech was missing.

Beyond just the wins and losses, Pry’s energy and authenticity have made him a favorite in Blacksburg. His presence on the sidelines, energetic, laser-guided, yet also intensely engaged with his players, has revolutionized the team’s culture. But what people don’t notice is the consistent support behind that passion: his wife, Amy Pry. If you’ve ever wondered who she is and how she’s involved in his life and coaching career, you’re not alone.

What Is Brent Pry’s Current Relationship Status?

Brent Pry is married to Amy Pry. They’re not only life partners, they’ve endured the highs and lows of a rigorous football career together. Brent treats family the same way he cares about football. His relationship status hasn’t changed: he’s fully devoted to his family as well as to his job. There are no rumors or whispers to sift through here; it’s simply a stable, long-term marriage that’s weathered the test of time, particularly with the special demands involved in coaching at the college level.

You can usually find Amy with Brent behind the scenes, whether at university functions, for charity efforts, or as a presence at community events. Although she is not one to seek the limelight, her presence is always evident to those who know where to look. Brent and Amy are solid, to be sure, and it’s that sort of stability that enables Brent to bring his best to the Hokies.

Who is Brent Pry’s wife, Amy Pry?

Amy Pry is more than just the coach’s wife; she’s an integral member of the Virginia Tech family. Hailing from Altoona, Pennsylvania, Amy has been a part of the football world for years. Her journey with Brent has involved numerous cities and coaching stints, but she’s adopted each move and each team as a true pro. She’s famous for being down-to-earth, kind, and supportive, always cheering on Brent and the Hokies, but never wanting to be in the spotlight.

Amy participates in community functions and can regularly be found interacting with the university families and employees. Her online presence is low-key, but from the glimpse into her life that they do get, it’s easy to see she’s close with her children and a devoted mom and mentor figure. Amy’s strength is the ease with which she complements Brent’s high-stress career without losing herself in the process. She’s been along for the ride through assistant coaching positions, defensive coordinator gigs, and currently as a head coach, always evolving and always pushing him forward.

When did Brent Pry and Amy Pry meet?

Brent and Amy Pry first met years ago, long before Brent was a star name in the ACC coaching ranks. While the exact date or year of when they met isn’t available, it’s safe to guess that they met while Brent was still in the early stages of his coaching career. He’s worked at institutions such as Louisiana-Lafayette, Memphis, and Western Carolina, places that demand tireless commitment and can expect sacrifice from a coach’s family.

By all accounts, Amy has been a steady presence in Brent’s life ever since those early days. Life as a coach’s wife isn’t simple, the moves, the late nights, the stress, but Amy has always been able to take it in stride. Theirs seems to be a relationship founded on trust, a love of football, and an equal sense of being a team. They’ve obviously developed together over time, and Amy has played a massive role in the consistent foundation Brent depends upon.

Do Brent Pry and Amy Pry Have Children?

Amy and Brent Pry are proud parents of a son, Colby, and two daughters, Madeline and Catherine. Though they mostly keep their family life out of the public eye, something completely understandable considering Brent’s high level of fame, the very few public moments that have been shared reveal a tight-knit and encouraging family. Their kids have grown up in the shadow of the game, probably aware of the special rhythm and sacrifices involved in living with a football coaching family.