Who Is Bret Bielema’s Wife? Everything to Know About Jen Hielsberg

Illinois football rolled into Las Vegas for B1G Media Days with more than just suits—they brought swagger. Head coach Bret Bielema flashed his Citrus Bowl ring as the team embraced a fresh wave of national attention. So, no longer flying under the radar, Illinois enters the spotlight with a fourth-place B1G projection. And Bielema summed it up, stating, “Expectations are earned.” But amidst all the buzz and pressure, one steady source fuels his confidence—his wife, the quiet strength behind the scenes.

Who is Bret Bielema’s wife, Jen Hielsberg?

Jen Hielsberg is more than just the wife of Illinois HC Bret Bielema; she’s a striking blend of beauty, brains, and quiet ambition. Born in Tampa, Florida in 1985, Jen pursued her passion early, stepping into the modeling world with confidence. Jennifer also built a career in finance, juggling the fast-paced corporate grind alongside modeling gigs. On top of that, as a psychology graduate from the University of Wisconsin in 2006, she proved you can have both elegance and edge. While the names of the firms she worked with remain private, her dual-career hustle speaks volumes. And after stepping away from finance to focus on wedding plans, she’s since become a powerful force—supporting Bret through the highs, lows, and everything in between.

What is Bret Bielema’s current relationship status?

Bret Bielema and Jen Hielsberg sealed their love with “I do” on March 10, 2012, in Madison, Wisconsin. Since then, their bond has only grown stronger. As of 2025, they’ve shared 13 wonderful years of marriage. Through every coaching stop and life twist, Jennifer has been Bret’s steady anchor. So now, their journey isn’t just about football—it’s about family, faith, and a partnership that’s weathered it all.

When did Bret meet Jen?

Well, their love story began like a scene straight out of a rom-com—Las Vegas, late-night lights, and a chance meeting at the Wynn Casino. Jennifer Hielsberg was out with friends, and Bret Bielema was alone at a blackjack table. Then one glance, and he knew he had to talk to her. But the twist? Bret told her he was an MBA history professor from Wisconsin. She bought it—until 4 months later when she discovered he was actually a CFB coach. Cute, right? The spark was instant, and their connection only grew from there.

From flirty chats to full-blown romance, the pair quickly became inseparable. Bret proposed during a dreamy cruise in March 2011, but the world didn’t find out until April Fool’s Day—fitting for a couple full of surprises. And they tied the knot almost exactly a year later. So, what started with a bluff at a blackjack table blossomed into a lifelong partnership built on laughter, love, and a little bit of luck.

Do Bret Bielema and Jen Hielsberg have kids?

Okay, Bret and Jen Bielema’s love story grew even sweeter with the arrival of their daughters. Yes, on July 8, 2017, they welcomed their first bundle of joy—Briella Nichole Bielema. Two years later, in March 2019, their hearts grew fuller with the birth of their second daughter, Brexli Nichole Bielema. And the pair often share proud parenting moments, shining a light on their tight-knit family life. But the Bielema crew doesn’t stop there—they’re also proud pup parents! Jennifer’s two Yorkshire Terriers, Lucy and Ricky, round out the family with playful energy. Together, this vibrant household is built with no rumors of rift, just joy and togetherness at every turn.