Who Is Brett Eskildsen? Meet Iowa State WR Who Did the Conor McGregor Strut After Week 0 TD

In today’s Kansas State vs Iowa State matchup in Dublin, sophomore wide receiver Brett Eskildsen caught his first collegiate touchdown, a 24-yard fade route from quarterback Rocco Becht, against the Wildcats, going into the fourth quarter. Last season, he played in 24 games, tallying three tackles and two receptions. He wears No. 81 jersey for Iowa State.

The Wildcats had the lead with Avery Johnson’s 78-yard touchdown, but Eskildsen’s TD gave the Cyclones the upper hand. Now, Iowa State has the lead with 14-7.