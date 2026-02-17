Who Is Brian Mandel? Looking Into Sports Gambler Who Sent Death Threats to Miller Moss & Jeff Brohm

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Eastern Kentucky at Louisville Aug 30, 2025 Louisville, Kentucky, USA Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss 7 looks to pass against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium Kentucky USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJamiexRhodesx 20250830_sns_ar6_00181

In an overtime game between Louisville and California, the 29-26 score wasn’t just what made the headlines. The real shocker was what happened after. Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm and quarterback Miller Moss received life-threatening messages before the fans even left the stadium. After police got involved, the investigation led to one individual named Brian Mandel.

After he was caught, Brian Mandel was sent before the court to plead his case. While he initially pleaded not guilty in Jefferson County Circuit Court to multiple felony charges, he ultimately pleaded guilty to threatening Jeff Brohm and Miller Moss, to one count of terroristic threatening. The plea deal was agreed upon between the Commonwealth and defense attorney Steve Romines and was overseen by Jefferson Circuit Judge Tracy Davis.

As part of the plea deal agreement, six additional counts were dismissed, including five other terroristic threatening charges and one count of criminal attempt to commit theft by extortion over $10,000. That’s because second-degree terroristic threatening is classified as a felony.

Brian Mandel, who is a former vice chair of the Corpus Christi Planning Commission, comes from an influential family. His father, Scott Mandel, is a businessman who is running as a Republican candidate in the race for Texas’s 34th Congressional District. According to his campaign website, Scott previously served as a sheriff’s deputy, detective, commander of a specialized crime and narcotics task force, and has managed federal detention facilities.

This is a developing story

