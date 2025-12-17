Who Is Brian Smith? Why Was He Fired By Ohio Bobcats?

Just when fans thought the coaching carousel would close for the year, it saw yet another entry. Ohio has entered the chat by firing head coach Brian Smith. But unlike other dismissed head coaches, Smith was fired on a bad note.

The Bobcats announced the HC’s departure on December 17. Smith was fired with cause after Ohio conducted an internal investigation. It was found that Smith was engaged in “serious professional misconduct and activities that reflect unfavorably on the University.” He was also placed on leave since December 1. No other information about the matter has been made public.

Brian Smith got to be the head coach for the first time in his career at Ohio, when he accepted the position last year. He was on a good run this season, having finished 8-4 before being placed on leave. The former HC, however, has taken offense at the decision.

“We vigorously dispute Ohio University’s grounds for the termination for cause of Coach Brian Smith,” Smith’s attorney declared in a statement. “He is shocked and dismayed by this turn of events, and we plan to fight this wrongful termination to protect his good name.”

This is a developing story…