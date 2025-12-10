Who Is Bush Hamdan? Meet Mississippi State’s New Associate Head Coach with 17 Years of Experience

Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby is putting together quite the puzzle, and the latest piece just fell into place. The Bulldogs announced on December 10th that they’re bringing in Bush Hamdan as associate head coach for offense. They snagged him away from Kentucky, where he spent the last two years as offensive coordinator under Mark Stoops.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Hamdan’s got 17 years of coaching experience spread across college football and the NFL. He’s been a quarterback whisperer at nearly every stop. He played the position himself at Boise State from 2004 to 2008. Since then, he’s been everywhere: Washington (twice), the Atlanta Falcons, where he coached Matt Ryan, Missouri, Boise State, Florida, Arkansas State, and Davidson. He has been in nine different jobs in his first nine years of coaching, which either makes him really good or really restless, probably a bit of both.​

What makes Hamdan an intriguing hire is his track record of developing quarterbacks and coordinating offenses. At Washington from 2018 to 2019, he coached Jake Browning, who finished his career with 12,296 yards and 94 passing touchdowns. He helped Arkansas State win a Sun Belt title in 2013 as co-offensive coordinator. And in Florida in 2012, he coached four wide receivers who made it to the NFL while the Gators went 11-2 and played in the Sugar Bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…