Who Is Cade McNamara? Meet the Family of Ex Michigan & Iowa QB Made Villian of Tampering Controversy

After completing his final college season at East Tennessee State in 2025, Cade McNamara is currently pursuing a career in the NFL. This January, he was named MVP of the Dream Bowl, a pre-draft all-star game where he threw a 56-yard TD pass. He even participated in Michigan’s Pro Day on March 20, 2026, to showcase his skills for NFL scouts. But these are not the reasons for the Iowa QB’s latest buzz.

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This Tuesday, the former Michigan QB suddenly makes headlines because he is central to an NCAA ruling that forced Iowa to vacate four wins from the 2023 season. While the ruling came after a big controversy related to the QB, his journey with the Hawkeyes was cut short due to injury.

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Who is Cade McNamara? Career, teams & key achievements

The former Michigan and Iowa QB’s collegiate journey spanned seven years across three different programs: Michigan, Iowa, and East Tennessee State. As a 4-star recruit from Nevada, he arrived at Michigan in 2019. After redshirting his debut season with the Wolverines, he became a “Michigan legend” by leading the program back to national prominence in 2021.

That season, he started all 14 games, throwing for 2,576 yards; led Michigan to its first win over OSU in a decade; won a Big Ten Championship; and made its first-ever CFP appearance. Then, in 2022, he lost the starting job to J.J. McCarthy following a heated QB competition. Shortly after, a right-knee injury ended his season, and he entered the transfer portal. In 2023, his move to Iowa was intended to revitalize an underperforming offense, but it was marred by health issues.

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Five games into the season, McNamara suffered a torn ACL in his left knee. Then, in 2024, he returned but struggled with consistency and health, eventually missing the final four games of the season due to a concussion. Last season, he transferred to the FCS level to play for ETSU. In his final collegiate season, he started eight games and set the ETSU single-season record for completion percentage (67.0%). However, the QB’s Iowa move involved a tampering issue.

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What is the tampering controversy around Cade McNamara?

The NCAA determined that Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and assistant Jon Budmayr committed recruiting tampering by having “impermissible contact” with McNamara in late 2022 while he was still at Michigan. The investigation found that Budmayr participated in 13 phone calls and sent two text messages to the ex-Michigan QB and his father during November 2022.

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A few days after that, McNamara entered the portal and transferred to Iowa. For this violation, Ferentz and the assistant coach were suspended in the 2023 season opener. But now, Iowa is placed on one year of probation and must strip victories over Western Michigan, Utah State, Iowa State, and Michigan State from its official records.

“I am disappointed by the NCAA’s decision today,” said Ferentz. “Throughout the process, our program has been open and honest about my mistake—contacting a potential player in the hours before it was permissible by NCAA rules. I felt it was important to make amends for the issue, which is why I voluntarily served a one-game suspension to start the 2023 season. I believe today’s decision by the NCAA vacating four wins in our 2023 season is overly harsh and inconsistent with the violation.”

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“As I tell our team and staff, it is how you respond and move forward that defines you. Our focus is on the 2026 season, and that is how we are moving forward,” added the Iowa head coach.

This is a developing story…