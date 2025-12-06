Who is Caleb Douglas? Nationality, Ethnicity, Parents, NIL Deal, Wife, Career Stats and More

In the high-stakes Big 12 title race, Texas Tech’s playoff hopes may rest on the shoulders of a star who was an afterthought just two seasons ago: WR Caleb Douglas. Earlier this season, the HC Joey McGure was “excited” and hyped the 22-year-old as the “big play guy”. For a player who started just eight games at Florida, the wide receiver is now the focal point of the Red Raiders’ offense.

The team is currently facing BYU in the Big 12 title game, and Caleb comes to the BYU game after receiving an unprecedented 127 receiving yards against West Virginia and had 90 receiving yards against UCF before that. Moreover, who can forget his 114-yard performance against a ranked Houston and 98-yard receiving showing against Oklahoma State? So far, the senior WR has 823 yards to his name at 15.1 yards per reception. It’s paramount, then, that Douglas shows up dominant against BYU to seal the game for QB1 Behren Morton.

Who is Caleb Douglas?

A native of Missouri City, Texas, the 6’4″ and 210 lbs WR committed to Florida in the 2022 class. He was the 50th-ranked WR in the country and the 303rd player overall, earning a 4-star grade. In the first season with Florida, Caleb Douglas started just eight games. Still, he finished with 10 catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Additionally, he had three catches against South Carolina, accumulating 53 yards. However, when the 2023 season came, Caleb’s season finished mid-season.

“Caleb is injured. He’ll be out for a significant chunk of time. He’s got a lower leg injury. It’ll be, I think it’s non-surgical, but it will be quite a bit of time,” said then Florida head coach Billy Napier. Despite the season-ending injury in 2023, Douglas notched 133 yards and impressed against a 14th-ranked Utah, notching up 42 yards for one touchdown. Despite those heroics, Douglas’ potential still wasn’t fully utilized, and it happened only after he transferred to Texas Tech.

Douglas’ talents were quickly utilized by Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire, and his performances skyrocketed. In just his first game, he had 42 yards for a touchdown as he went on to receive 71 yards against Washington State in Week 2. Moreover, against Arizona, the WR had 116 yards receiving, averaging 23.2 yards per carry. Lastly, who could forget his performance against TCU, where he received 140 yards? In total, he had 877 yards last year for 6 touchdowns and capped off an incredible season. Like his performances, his life is also filled with incredible moments.

Caleb Douglas’ Nationality, Ethnicity, Parents, NIL Deal, Wife, and More

Caleb was born in Houston, Texas, to parents Felicia and Cedric Douglas, and comes from a rich football heritage. Apart from his parents, he also has his four siblings, Caylee, Amari, Leneice, and Ciara. Douglas Sr played for Vanderbilt in the 1993 season as a backup QB and also played for Texas Southern, sharing Caleb’s football inclination.

Apart from football, Caleb is majoring in University Studies at Texas Tech and received SEC fall academic honors in 2023. His hobbies include playing video games and bowling, among other outdoor activities. That interest has also led to his partnership with EA College Football 26, where he is rated as an 89 overall-rated receiver. That also likely would have given NIL opportunities, as partnership deals are usually in place for such arrangements.

Caleb also has other NIL opportunities by selling his merchandise. Currently, one of his Texas Tech T-shirts with his name and #5 is listed on NIL.store at $39.99. Other merchandise included his throwback football jersey, listed at $84.99, his Texas Tech hoodie at $64.99, and varsity crews at $54.99. He even finds himself on the Texas Tech top#100 NIL list.

Not to mention, Texas Tech’s NIL collectives have deals in place with GNC Fitness and several Lubbock startups, which give significant NIL payouts. As for the WR’s wife?

On July 27, he shared it on Instagram, being engaged to Kayra Monaa. ” Mr. & Mrs. Douglas 💍 Mark 10:9 “Let no one split apart what God has joined together.”

All in all, Douglas has an exciting future ahead and is currently ranked 6th in our 2026 Draft rankings as a wide receiver. Expect a mid-round selection for him as he charts his illustrious career to the NFL after ending his season on a high note with the Red Raiders.