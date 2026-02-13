Who Is Cam Norris? Meet Joey Aguilar’s Attorney With Donald Trump Ties

All eyes are on Knox County Chancery Court, where the hearing of Joey Aguilar’s lawsuit against the NCAA is currently happening. The Tennessee QB doesn’t want his JUCO years to count towards his eligibility. And helping him win the case is Cam Norris, an attorney with Consovoy McCarthy, who also has ties to POTUS Donald Trump.

Cam Norris has courtroom experience, including work related to Donald Trump during disputes over the release of Trump’s tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee. He was also involved in the Trump v. Mazars case about financial records, where he argued and presented cases before the U.S. Supreme Court. With an experienced lawyer like Norris, Joey Aguilar can feel confident that his case will be clearly presented in court.

Adding to that, Norris has also won against the NCAA in court. He represented Tennessee in its legal battle with the NCAA over NIL rules and emerged victorious. With the hearing officially started, On3’s Pete Nakos reported on X that Cam Norris said Aguilar could lose between $2 million and $4 million if he is not allowed to play for Tennessee in 2026. That loss could become a key argument Norris uses in court.

This is a developing story