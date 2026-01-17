Who Is Carson Beck’s Dad? All About the Retired Naval Football Linebacker

From youth fields in Jacksonville to the CFP stage at the Fiesta Bowl against Ole Miss on Jan. 8, Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck’s journey has never been a solo one. Behind the bright lights and the big moments stand his parents, Chris and Tracy Beck, who, despite being divorced, have been the pillars through every phase of his football journey to grow into the leader he is today.

Meet Chris Beck: Carson Beck’s dad

Carson Beck’s dad, Chris Beck, is a former football player himself who was shaped by discipline and competition. Chris played linebacker during his three years from 1989 to 1992 as a linebacker at the U.S. Naval Academy in the early 1990s, where he was exposed to one of the most competitive environments in college sports.

That experience gave him perspective. When Carson emerged as one of college football’s top quarterbacks and earners in the NIL era, Chris saw more than stats or endorsements.

“I am so proud of him, the man he’s become, the teammate he’s become on and off the field,” Chris said. “He’s a selfless leader, humbled, and loves the process and hard work it takes to be successful. He loves the men in that locker room. Time to have fun and enjoy the moment.”

Chris Beck’s early life and background

Long before he became a football dad on national broadcasts, Chris Beck was building his own athletic identity. His early life was defined by the values of discipline and teamwork, which ultimately led him to the Naval Academy, a place that pushes mental toughness and physical strength to the test.

Those lessons stayed with him long after his playing days ended. Football became a bridge to his future as a dad. When Carson was growing up in Jacksonville, Chris naturally stepped into the role of mentor and coach.

He has often guided his son through challenging moments. “I put my arm around him and said, ‘Here’s where you stand up as a leader because your men around you are counting on you,’” Chris recalled. “I told him, ‘We’re going to throw the ball just about every play.’ He looked at me like, ‘What?’”

Was Carson Beck’s dad, Chris Beck, in the Navy?

Chris Beck was in the Navy, and that background played a major role in shaping both his life and his approach to football. He attended the U.S. Naval Academy, where he balanced the demands of military training with Division I college football as a linebacker for the Navy Midshipmen in the early 1990s.

After his playing career ended, he went on to serve as a Navy officer, carrying forward the values of discipline and resilience into his military life.

Chris Beck’s college football career at the U.S. Naval Academy

Chris Beck played linebacker for Navy football during the early 1990s, earning three varsity letters before a serious knee injury that ended his final season. But his connection to the program never faded. His time inside the rigorous, disciplined environment of Navy football provided a blueprint for the work ethic Carson would later adopt and live by.

From Carson’s early days as a standout recruit in Jacksonville to his rise as a Heisman Trophy–caliber QB, Chris’s guidance and veteran perspective have helped Carson Beck every step of the way.

“He knows the bigger picture of what’s out there,” Beck’s father said. “He focused on determination, work ethic, leadership, and finish what you started. He was truly set on this team. These players grew up together. They came as freshmen, bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, with expectations through the roof, but they learned very quickly that life can be humbling.

“He’s acknowledge that himself, what he had to learn and go through. But he lives by carpe diem, seize the day. He wanted to finish what he started. He wanted to win one leading it.”

What position did Chris Beck play for Navy football?

Chris Beck lined up at linebacker, one of the most demanding roles on the field. Long after his own playing days ended, Chris stayed deeply connected to the game, channeling that knowledge into teaching his son.

Interestingly, before becoming a quarterback, he played linebacker in youth football under his dad’s guidance. Chris coached Carson for nearly a decade through Pop Warner and Duval County youth leagues in Jacksonville, helping shape his fundamentals and football IQ.

“That’s how he’s grown up: He absolutely did not shy from competition,” Chris said. “He thrives in the moment. It’s just how he’s wired.”

Those early years filled with practices and sideline lessons laid the foundation for Carson Beck’s understanding of the game from both sides of the ball and ultimately helped mold him into the standout quarterback he is today.