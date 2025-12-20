Who Is Carter Davis? Meet Miami Kicker’s Parents Karen Davis and Oliver Powers

Carter Davis began his season this year as part of one of the most unique Miami teams. But in his only season as a Hurricane, the kicker has become a hero. It was Davis who closed the Miami-Notre Dame clash with a 47-yard field goal with just 1:04 on the clock. He’s now the guy who wraps up things for the Hurricanes and has so far hauled in a perfect 100% record on extra points attempted.

Davis has missed only 2 field goal attempts this year. However, Davis remains a humble figure in the team, despite becoming an overnight star this year. That’s thanks to his tight-knit family, who have rallied behind him all these years. Here is a look at his career and family.

Who is Carter Davis?

Davis was born to Karen Davis-Powers on February 25, 2003. He grew up in the Fort Lauderdale Area, and is having the time of his life in Miami as the team’s placekicker. He’s had quite the journey to Coral Gables, popping up on multiple rosters in the past few years.

Davis started playing at South Plantation High and then moved to Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School. He then played his junior and senior seasons at Western High. Here, he recorded an almost 100% PAT rate but mostly served as the kickoff specialist. He amassed 4182 yards with his kickoffs.

Imago November 1, 2025: Miami Hurricanes place kicker Carter Davis 38 kicks off during a game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas. /CSM Dallas United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251101_zma_c04_827 Copyright: xFreddiexBeckwithx

Unfortunately for Davis, he graduated during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He initially signed with New Mexico Military but did not play in his first year. Davis then transferred to FAU, where his numbers didn’t do him justice—he landed only four field goals in the three years he spent there. Davis served as the kickoff specialist, but Mario Cristobal had other plans. Carter Davis and his family’s efforts ultimately paid off in 2025, when he transferred to Miami.

Who are Carter Davis’ parents?

Karen Davis-Powers is Carter’s mother. Oliver Powers is his stepfather. Little is known about either of them, as they lead a private lives. According to Karen Davis-Powers’ Instagram, she and Oliver are parents to 5 children as a blended family.

What ethnicity are Carter Davis’ Parents?

Karen Davis and Ollie Powers are American nationals. The family seems to be rooted in the Fort Lauderdale area, where Carter and his brother grew up.

Carter Davis’ relationship with His Parents

Carter Davis’ parents have supported him throughout his career, which has seen him move through a lot of pit stops. Since Carter’s childhood, Karen has consistently shared her son’s football milestones on her X account.

Simply put, the Hurricanes would not have gotten their playoff spot if it weren’t for that game-winning field goal from Carter Davis. The 47-yard field goal took only a few seconds to soar through the uprights, but it felt like an eternity to Davis and his parents. Per On3, Oliver felt like he was having a heart attack, and his mom was “ecstatic” after the reality set in. Miami had defeated Notre Dame, and it was because of their son.

Though he became an overnight star in Coral Gables after that, Carter Davis and his family treated it like it was a usual day. According to Davis, he simply “went home and slept,” he told On3.

Carter Davis wrapped up his Miami career on a brilliant note after quite the tumultuous journey. Not only has he come close to matching his predecessor Andres Borregales’ legacy, but he’s also helped Miami go that extra mile towards the playoffs. Davis has made all of this possible within just one year, and his parents surely couldn’t be prouder.