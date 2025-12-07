brand-logo
Who is Chad Lunsford? Life & Career of Arkansas' New Special Teams Coordinator With Prior SEC Experience

By Akash D

Dec 7, 2025 | 10:31 AM EST

Arkansas’ new era begins with immediate changes. The new head coach, Ryan Silverfield of the Razorbacks, is making a significant move by finalizing his coaching staff. Joining the OC Tim Cramsey and the DC Ron Roberts, Chad Lunsford is reportedly the new special teams coach.

According to CBS Sports’ Brandon Marcello report on X, “Arkansas is hiring Chad Lunsford as special teams coordinator, sources tell @CBSSports . He was most recently Auburn’s special teams coordinator and was previously the head coach at Georgia Southern.”

He was hired as Auburn’s special teams coach in 2025 and was the Tigers’ director of scouting from 2009 to 2012. In between, Lunsford worked nine seasons at Georgia Southern, including three as head coach. Most recently, Lunsford was an associate head coach at Florida Atlantic, serving as the special teams coordinator and coaching tight ends for three seasons.

This is a developing story

