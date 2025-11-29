Who Is Chase Herbstreit? Meet Kirk Herbstreit’s Son Who Ditched Dad’s OSU Ties for Michigan

Ohio State is probably the first thing you think of when you hear the name Kirk Herbstreit. The legendary broadcaster, before he got into the studio, donned the scarlet and gray in his college career. Even though the fan base has its ups and downs with Kirk, it’s hard to argue against his love for Ohio State. Despite that, his son, Chase, didn’t follow in his footsteps.

Rather than playing at Columbus, Chase Herbstreit joined the team up North in December 2024. He committed to the Wolverines after Sherrone Moore recruited him. He could have played for Ryan Day as well, but the Buckeyes never offered to Kirk Herbstreit’s son. Being a lifelong OSU fan and then donning that winged helmet, playing for ‘the team up north’ wasn’t as easy as it seemed.

“What an opportunity for him. You know that this is a kid who grew up a lifelong Ohio State fan. Of all my kids, like he’s the guy who cried when they lost games, like he’s the Ohio State junkie. Ohio State did not really pursue him to the point of offering him a scholarship,” said Chase’s father, Kirk, upon his son’s commitment.

Chase’s decision then became noteworthy when one considers that Kirk was a QB for OSU and was even the starter in his senior season.

Who Is Chase Herbstreit?

Chase began his recruiting in the ninth grade after he moved to Ohio State from Cincinnati to attend Ohio State’s reputed St. Xavier High School. However, initially, limited interest meant offers from non-bluebloods meant he was trying to make a case for himself. Chase then focused on football, delivering 1,500 passing yards and 15+ touchdowns, which helped St. Xavier achieve an 8-3 record. Another thing Chase did was attend regional camps to bolster his case.

The Michigan QB then attended Elite 11 camps at Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Penn State. His rankings did rise to a three-star level, but no Division 1 offers came for the QB. “He targeted big schools like OSU, ND… but Ohio State didn’t pursue the offer point,” said Kirk Herbstreit. That was tough for the QB to cope with, considering he inherited footballing heritage from his father and grandfather.

Kirk started for Ohio State in the 1992 season and accumulated 1,904 yards for four touchdowns. Moreover, when Kirk’s turn came in the Michigan game, he set a program record for most completions. As for Chase’s grandpa, Jim Herbstreit. He was also a Buckeye and played for the legendary coach Woody Hayes, serving as team captain in 1960. Seeing someone like Chase commit, with unimpeachable OSU heritage, to a fierce rival, Michigan, didn’t sit well with OSU fans.

Chase was ranked the 160th quarterback in the country and never advanced beyond his 3-star rating. But he waited and waited, and yet the Ohio State offer never came. It was heartbreak for him, since in the 2022 camp, he had even declared OSU to be “the only option.” However, Sherrone Moore in the same period was waiting, analyzing Chase’s plays, and the recruitment finally intensified from Michigan.

“Sherrone Moore and his staff believe, and I think they saw his competitive spirit and his fire and what he did on the field this year to give him an opportunity,” said Kirk Herbstreit. Still, the ESPN color commentator acknowledged the decision to be tough, considering the family’s Buckeye fandom. “It’s very different for our family because behind the scenes, it’s scarlet and grey our entire lives,” said Kirk Herbstreit.

Not just that, Michigan also flipped a generational talent like Bryce Underwood, and the other one was Chase himself. A prospect of a senior season start was on the cards, considering Underwood would most likely go to the NFL after three seasons. However, the commitment didn’t sit well with the OSU fans. Especially since Kirk Herbstreit wore Michigan gear during a campus visit, showcasing family support. Despite that, because Michigan was the only D1 offer, the move was likely obvious.

All in all, Chase has made the best of what he was given, and right now, he is learning the craft behind other QBs. Currently, Michigan has Jake Garcia as QB2 and Jadyn Davis the QB3. Currently, Chase is buried deep in the QB room, but eventually, given his arm talent and rushing prowess, he will surface upwards being the starter. It’s like how his dad said, “he’s going to be that guy you don’t want to go against,” said Kirk Herbstreit.