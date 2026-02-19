Who Is Chris Cole? Family & Background of Latest Georgia Player To Be Arrested Over Driving Incident

The Georgia Bulldogs in recent years have become the hotbed of ‘reckless driving’ incidents. Reports show around 300 traffic offenses ever since Smart’s arrival in Athens in 2016. Moreover, ever since January 2023, at least 25 players have faced arrests, DUI charges, or reckless driving charges in Athens. Making matters worse for UGA now, its ace LBs Chris Cole and Darren Ikinnagbon were arrested on reckless driving charges yesterday.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Chris Cole was booked for “reckless driving” and exceeding the maximum limit charges at around 9.59 p.m. ET and posted bail for a $26 bond at 10.36 p.m. Ikinnagbon, in turn, was booked around 10.27 p.m. on the same charges, arrested, and posted bail for a $39 bond at 11.08 p.m. Following the duo’s arrests, UGA has now released a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Chris Cole?

Chris Cole began his footballing journey as a defensive back/ safety and also played as a wide receiver, showcasing dynamism. Apart from that, Cole was also a standout track and field athlete as a high school freshman at Salem High School, Virginia, and even won a state title in hurdles. Cole also set an 8.44-second hurdles record at the 2023 Nike Indoor Nationals, where he stood fourth.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Coming in as a junior at his high school, Cole finally transitioned to the linebacker position and notched 76 tackles along with 11 tackles for loss. In doing so, the Salem, Virginia native earned Class 4 All-State Second Team Honors and led his team to a 10-3 record in the VHSL Class 4 regional finals. As a result, Cole’s recruitment picked up traction, and UGA started recruiting him hard.

“They really like how I have grown… During my junior season, I was like 185, and now I’m 215 with a lot of muscle, and I’ve gotten [stronger],” Cole said about UGA’s interest in him. Despite shortlisting offers from in-state Virginia Tech and four other programs at the top of his list, Cole finally committed to Georgia in September 2023. The 6’3″ and 235 lbs LB finally started his journey with Kirby Smart’s UGA starting from the 2024 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Family & background of Chris Cole

Cole came to Georgia from a football family. His uncle Rohan Marley played as a linebacker for the Miami Hurricanes in the early 90s. Moreover, Marley’s son and Cole’s cousin, Nico, played at Tulane in a similar defensive role. Despite producing 60 tackles for UGA in the 2025 season, along with 4.5 sacks, Chris Cole stayed connected with his hometown and the community in Salem. When UGA was about to play Ole Miss, Cole spent his time in Salem, giving back to the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For me, it definitely means a lot. This community has meant a lot to me growing up,” Cole said. “Being blessed and being able to give back to them while I have a couple of days off is a blessing for me, to put smiles on kids’ faces. Honestly, we feel great, we have a great team bond, I feel like over the season we’ve gotten so much better every single week, so I’m excited.”

After taking a break in his hometown, Cole played against Ole Miss and performed quite well. The Salem native notched 7 tackles in the game, which also included 4 solo tackles. Returning in the 2026 season, Chris Cole is one of the most important players in UGA’s team. But now, after Cole’s legal troubles, will Kirby Smart keep him on the 2026 roster?

ADVERTISEMENT

What has Georgia said about Chris Cole’s arrest?

Georgia Fo,otball has gone through several high-profile driving-related incidents in recent years. In July 2024, authorities arrested Bo Hughley for reckless driving. Thereafter, they also did the same with CB Daniel Harris, who was arrested for the same in September. Last year in March, UGA’s WR Nitro Tuggle was arrested for speeding and reckless driving along with Marques Easley and Nyier Daniels. They were all let go from Athens, eventually. Will that happen to Cole?

“We are aware of the charges and are actively gathering additional information,” a UGA spokesperson said with regard to Cole’s arrest. “As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not be providing further comment at this time.” Cole is a major player for Kirby Smart, and if he loses Cole, it will be a major blow since the transfer portal is also closed. We could then expect Kirby Smart to turn to temporary suspension or education to address the issue.