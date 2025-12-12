brand-logo
Who is Chris Fisk? New Portland State HC Who Left 7-Year-Long Job at Central Washington

ByPapiya Chatterjee

Dec 11, 2025 | 8:26 PM EST

Who is Chris Fisk? New Portland State HC Who Left 7-Year-Long Job at Central Washington

ByPapiya Chatterjee

Dec 11, 2025 | 8:26 PM EST

Weeks after firing Bruce Barnum, the Vikings finally found their next man up. After posting an impressive 47-21 record and making three consecutive NCAA Division II playoff appearances, Chris Fisk is making his move towards Portland State.

“BREAKING: Portland State has hired Central Washington coach Chris Fisk as the next football coach, sources tell me. Fisk, 48, grew up in Idaho,” columnist John Canzano confirmed on X. “He was 47-21 in seven seasons at Division II Central Washington.”

Chris Fisk joined the Wildcats in spring 2016 as offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator. He quickly made an impact in his first season, helping their offense to climb almost 50 spots in national rankings by smacking 433.1 yards per game.

After those early successes, he became the head coach in 2019 and led the Wildcats to another Great Northwest Athletic Conference title with a 5-1 league record and 7-4 overall. They ended the season with six straight wins and even earned All-American honors, three All-Region players, and several GNAC honors with 20 all-conference selections.

