Who is Chris Fleeger? All About Wrestling Coach Involving Marcus Freeman in Controversy

A ‘battery’ lawsuit was filed against Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman stemming from an incident at a high school. Reports reveal Chris Fleeger, the high school wrestling coach, had filed the case against Freeman.

Here’s everything you need to know about who he is and how he is involved in the controversial Marcus Freeman case.

Who is Chris Fleeger?

Chris Fleeger is a New Prairie High School wrestling assistant coach. He is a Purdue alum, where he won numerous awards and accolades as an amateur wrestler and as a coach at the high school and collegiate levels. He was a three-time lightweight All-American at Purdue and a Big Ten Champion.

He’s the former 2x PA State Champion, 5x Frago Champion, NAIA National Coach of the Year, and 2x Conference Coach of the Year winner.

How is Chris Fleeger involved in the Marcus Freeman case?

Both Chris Fleeger and Marcus Freeman were at the Al Smith Wrestling Invitational on January 3rd at Mishawaka High School. Freeman was supporting his son Vinny, who’s in his senior year at Penn High School. On the other hand, Fleeger is in a coaching capacity with the Cougars.

Reports reveal that the altercation allegedly took place after Vinny Freeman lost to Israel Sinnott, a Hanover Central senior. While Vinny was escorted off the mat and out of the gym by Marcus and Penn coach Brad Harper, Fleeger allegedly exchanged words with the group.

Reports reveal Marcus Freeman made physical contact with Fleeger by allegedly walking through the doorway into the hallway. However, there is no information disclosed on how extensive the alleged contact was. This led to Freeman’s wife, Joana, shouting at Fleeger before local law enforcement and Mishawaka school officials separated them.

Following the incident, Fleeger filed a police complaint against Freeman for a criminal offense. The Mishawaka police have reportedly investigated and submitted the report to the prosecutor’s office for a charging decision.

This is a developing story…