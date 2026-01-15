Who Is Chris Hampton? Life & Career of New Oregon DC Replacing Tosh Lupoi

Former defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi’s departure to the California Golden Bears prompted newer opportunities for Oregon’s coaching staff. On Thursday, head coach Dan Lanning promoted Chris Hampton as the new defensive coordinator.

Hampton has spent the past three years at Eugene as a co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach. He had a significant role in shaping the Ducks’ defense, which ranked second in pass defense, recording 155.1 yards per game. Under his mentorship, he helped the Ducks post a 13-2 season, culminating in a CFP quarterfinal appearance in the Peach Bowl.

“Coach Hampton is one of the best defensive minds in the country and a terrific leader of men,” Dan Lanning said. “He has really poured into our program over the last three years and has played a huge role in our improvement and success on the defensive side of the ball.

Chris Hampton’s early career

Chris Hampton is a former two-year starting safety who played for South Carolina in the 2000s. He was a four-year letterman and won South Carolina’s Harold White Award for his excellent contributions.

After wrapping up a celebrated collegiate career with the Gamecocks, he headed to Arkansas as a graduate assistant(2008) for his first coaching job. A year later, he headed to Georgia Tech in the same role and helped the Yellowjackets improve their defense. After completing two seasons, he switched to Central Arkansas as a safety, followed by McNeese State.

Eventually, he worked across Tulane and Duke before arriving at Eugene,

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the Oregon family,” Dan Lanning had stated. “Chris brings a wealth of experience as a former player, defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator, and he has an excellent track record of teaching and developing defensive players.”

This is a developing story…