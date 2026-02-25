Who Is Chris Marve? Life, Family & Past Stops of New Colorado DC Under Deion Sanders

Within just two months of arriving in Boulder, Colorado’s LB coach, Chris Marve, is promoted as the Buffaloes’ new defensive coordinator. It’s a big move from Deion Sanders this offseason, as Marve hasn’t been tested yet at Colorado. Before Marve makes his full transition into a coordinator under Coach Prime, here’s everything you need to know about the new DC’s personal and professional life.

Who is Chris Marve?

Chris Marve is the new defensive coordinator of the Colorado Buffaloes for the 2026 season. He was hired as linebackers coach for the Buffaloes in December 2025 from Virginia Tech. However, after former DC Robert Livingston announced his return to the NFL as defensive pass coordinator for the Broncos, he was promoted to the DC role.

Mark spent the last three seasons as the Hokies’ DC (2022 to 2024) before taking the Buffaloes’ LB coaching role. This would be his second stint as DC in his five collegiate coaching stops—Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Florida State, Virginia Tech, & Colorado.

Who is Chris Marve’s family?

Chris Marve is happily married to Lauren, and they have two daughters together: Ryan & Emory Marve. They live in Memphis, Tennessee. There is no publicly available information about their family, as Marve kept his personal life private.

Chris Marve’s early life & playing career

Marve is a Texas native, born on March 1, 1989, in Fort Worth, Tarrant County. Chris Marve attended White Station High School in Memphis, Tennessee, and began his football career there as a linebacker. He served as captain there and earned team MVP honors and Tennessee 5A Mr. Football Lineman of the Year in 2007. As a senior he recorded 178 tackles, including 133 solo stops, four sacks, and eight forced fumbles.

Despite a notable high school record, he was considered only a two-star recruit in the 2006 class and enrolled at Vanderbilt. Marve spent four years with the Commodores and is one of the most decorated stars of the program. He finished his career with 397 career tackles (ranked ninth most in school history), in which 30 were for loss (ranked sixth). His consistent performance for the Commodores earned him All-SEC linebacker honors four times in his collegiate career.

Chris Marve’s Coaching Career

Merve started his coaching career as a DQC at Vanderbilt in 2014 and turned into a graduate assistant the following year. He took over his first full-time role as the inner linebacker’s coach at his alma mater and helped develop LB Zach Cunningham, who earned consensus first-team All-America selection and was later drafted to the Houston Texans as a part of the 2017 NFL Draft, becoming the highest drafted Vanderbilt defender in 16 years.

After three seasons at Vanderbilt, he had a brief stint at Mississippi State for one season before taking over the Florida State LB job in 2020. After years of being a position coach, Virginia Tech promoted him as defensive coordinator in 2022. Throughout his DC role with the Hokies, the school has never finished below eighth in the ACC. In 2024, Virginia Tech had one of the best defenses, ranked third in the conference, allowing only 22.8 points per game.

He attained decent success; however, after the firing of then Virginia Tech HC Brent Pry, he left the program. After almost a year without being involved in a coaching role, Deion Sanders’ Colorado hired him in December 2025, and he has become the new DC.