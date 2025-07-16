Who Is CJ Baxter’s Girlfriend? Everything We Know About Mia Scott

Texas fans already know CJ Baxter is gearing up for a comeback in 2025, but this offseason isn’t just about his knee grabbing attention. It’s his heart. The Longhorns’ star RB may have missed last season, but off the field, he’s scoring big in love with Texas royalty. So, who’s CJ Baxter’s girlfriend?

What is CJ Baxter’s current relationship status?

There’s no dancing around it. The 20-year-old is off the market. Very off. The man is committed and very much in love. And he’s not shy to announce his love to the world. CJ Baxter’s girlfriend is none other than Mia Scott, the fiery utility player who just helped Texas softball capture its first-ever national title. And their love story is straight out of a locker room fairy tale.

While the duo has been together for a while, Mia Scott’s electric performance at the Women’s College World Series thrust their relationship into the national spotlight. Fans can’t help but hype them as a power couple.

After Texas’ softball championship win against Texas Tech, CJ Baxter wasn’t just in the stands. He was on the field, celebrating like a proud partner. And then, in a true boyfriend manner, he pulled out the bling. He placed his signature C4 diamond chain around Mia Scott’s neck during the on-field celebration, a symbolic passing of the torch, an incredibly sweet gesture.

Of course, Instagram and TikTok lit up with moments from the night. Hashtags like #CJBaxterGirlfriend and “Who is Mia Scott’s boyfriend?” exploded, racking up millions of views. Fans weren’t just watching a title-winning celebration. They were watching the new “it” couple of Forty Acres.

Who iss CJ Baxter’s Girlfriend, Mia Scott?

If you’re just catching up, be prepared to be awed. Mia Scott isn’t just CJ Baxter’s girlfriend. She’s arguably the most clutch player in Texas softball history. When the Longhorns faced the Red Raiders under the bright lights of Oklahoma City, she delivered one of the most unforgettable moments in school history. She hit a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth to cap off a 10-0 lead, eventually resulting in Texas’s first national championship in softball.

Mia Scott wasn’t just playing for the title. She was playing through a torn ACL. That’s toughness and resilience you can’t teach. In three at-bats that night, she scored two runs, tallied two hits, and drove in four, capping it off with that game-defining grand slam. And there, soaking it all in from the sidelines, was CJ Baxter, grinning and cheering, and when the final out was called, he sprinted to the diamond to celebrate with his superstar.

When did CJ Baxter meet Mia Scott?

CJ Baxter and Mia Scott’s story began where all great campus legends do. At the University of Texas at Austin. Both top-tier athletes likely crossed paths during training sessions, team mixers, or just being student-athlete royalty navigating Forty Acres. The redshirt sophomore RB burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2023 with 659 rushing yards and five touchdowns. As for CJ Baxter’s girlfriend, she’s been dominating the diamond for years, wrapping up her senior season as a certified legend.

Though Mia Scott has stayed private, she did make one thing public, which is her heart. During Senior Day at McCombs Field in May, guess who was right there beside her? It was none other than CJ Baxter, standing strong, camera flashes popping, soaking up the moment with his girl. Their love story has remained refreshingly unforced. No over-the-top declarations, no cheesy brand deals, just two driven athletes building something real amid the chaos of college sports.

The power couple of Forty Acres

This isn’t just some Instagram fling. CJ Baxter and Mia Scott represent something bigger, and that’s the intersection of excellence and chemistry. Their journey has captivated fans because it feels so real. Two elite athletes, both fighting through injuries, supporting each other from the sidelines and beyond. They’ve become a symbol of resilience, loyalty, and yeah, some seriously adorable social media moments. They’ve made waves by simply being present. Whether it’s celebrating a softball title or prepping for a football comeback, they show up for each other, and fans can’t get enough.

What’s next for the power duo?

For Mia Scott, the curtain may be closing on her college career, but don’t be surprised if she sticks around Austin. The way she and CJ Baxter roll together, it just feels like they’re not done building their legacy at Texas. Baxter, meanwhile, is eyeing a monster 2025 season. After missing all of 2024 with that knee injury suffered in fall camp, he’s more than ready to remind everyone why he was that guy in 2023.

Texas will kick off the season on August 30 in Columbus against Ohio State, a true heavyweight opener that could launch CJ Baxter right back into the national spotlight. And if history is any indicator, don’t be shocked if Mia Scott is in the stands, cheering louder than anyone else in scarlet and burnt orange.

CJ Baxter’s girlfriend isn’t just Mia Scott. She’s a national champion, an ACL warrior, and half of Texas’s favorite sports couple. Together, they’re not just building stat sheets; they’re building a story. And thanks to social media, we’re all along for the ride.