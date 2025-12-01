Who Is Clint Dowdle? All About Jon Sumrall & Alex Golesh’s Agent Taking the SEC by Storm

Clint Dowdle’s professional career has seen him dribble basketball to leading administrative roles at Tennessee, Bowling Green, and Kansas State. Armed with nearly 10 years of administrative experience, having established a strong coach-client base, he leaped into the world of sports agency. Throughout his successful career as a sports agent, he worked with notable figures such as Dan Lanning and Marcus Freeman, among others. However, he made headlines recently for his successful deals, landing head coaches Jon Sumrall and Alex Golesh in the SEC programs.

The Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, and Arkansas Razorbacks had fired their head coaches mid-season. During the rest of the season, the programs were on the lookout for a new face, while the roster trudged its way through the adversity. As soon as college football concluded its regular season last weekend, much to their delight, the three SEC programs stopped their HC search after Dowdle helped them secure their new head coaches.

Clint Dowdle’s Early Life and Basketball Career

A celebrated basketball player at Christian Brothers University in Memphis, Clint Dowdle was a three-year captain for the Buccaneers. His four-year stint as a starter with the program laid the foundation for his future administrative roles.

During his collegiate career, he earned the Academic All-Gulf South Conference honor twice, leading his team in minutes, assists, and steals for four consecutive years. During his time with the Buccaneers, he earned a degree in business management while developing his athletic profile.

Clint Dowdle Athletic Administration Rise

After graduating from Christian Brothers University in 2005, Clint Dowdle headed to Tennessee to kick off his coaching and administrative career, while pursuing a Master’s in Sports Management. As a graduate assistant, he soon transitioned to the Assistant Director of Football Operations. His Tennessee tenure saw the Vols heading towards two Outback Bowl appearances and the 2007 East championship honor after they beat Kentucky.

In 2009, he joined Bowling Green, serving as the Athletic Director for football and External Relations, and carried additional responsibilities that come with being a member of the Athletic Department’s senior management team.

Following a stint at Bowling Green, he packed his bags to Kansas State, becoming an indispensable part of the Wildcats in 2013. While managing day-to-day administrative tasks and overseeing the Nike contract, among other responsibilities, he developed strong relationships with the college football fraternity. That invaluable experience eventually landed him a job, working alongside prominent sports agents such as Jimmy Sexton and Trace Armstrong, among others.

Clint Dowdle Agency Career: CAA to WME Sports Agent

Clint Dowdle had emerged as one of the prominent figures in the Kansas State administration. However, in 2016, he transitioned to the sports agency. Creative Artists Agency boasted Jimmy Saxton as its leading agent, boasting a strong client base that included Nick Saban, Brian Kelly, and Jim Mora, among others. Although Kansas State would deeply miss the loss of its Associate Athletics Director, they wished him the best for his future.

“I’m in a very fortunate spot to work with CAA,” Dowdle had stated. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

With Dowdle’s wealth of experience in college football administration, he was a huge asset for the CAA. After seven years, he parted ways with the firm, heading towards rival agency William Morris Endeavor. Presently, he is a partner at WME, leading the Head of Football Coaches and Executives division. In 2022, The Athletic listed him under ‘College Sports 40 Under 40: Top young coaches, players, execs, influencers changing the game.’ His clientele boasts celebrated names across college football. Blake Anderson, Utah State’s former head coach, spoke highly of him, calling him among the best in the circuit.

“In this business, it takes being able to have hard conversations and fight for clients, but he does it in a manner that you feel like you’re dealing with somebody you can trust. I’ve met a lot of agents, but none of them looked at the entire picture the way he does.”

His relationship management and excellent communication skills spoke of his “competitive” skillset, earning him praise. Among the many faces, he helped negotiate the contracts of Marcus Freeman, Dan Lanning, Mike Norvell, and others.

Why Clint Dowdle Matters as a Football Agent 2025

For Clint Dowdle, the 2025 season has been successful so far. Although the college football circuit witnessed more than 10 midseason head coach firings, Clint Dowdle has helped three SEC programs land their new head coaches.

Soon after, when the week 14 dust settled, he helped Auburn secure USF Bulls’ Alex Golesh, Memphis’ Ryan Silverfield to Arkansas, and Tulane’s Jon Sumrall to the Florida Gators. All three major SEC developments took place over the weekend. Additionally, he helped Stanford land Tavita Pritchard, according to Darren Heitner, founder of the law firm Heitner Legal. To sum it up, Clint Dowdle has played a significant role in the 2025 season, helping to lead three SEC programs back to stability.

Sports agent Jimmy Saxton, popularly known as the ultimate power broker in college football, faces stiff competition from his former coworker, Clint Dowdle. The former Kansas State associate AD is rising fast and making his mark in the business.