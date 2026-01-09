Who is Curt Cignetti’s Wife? Everything You Need To Know About Manette Lawer

Curt Cignetti is now one of the most powerful names in college football. Leading the Hoosiers through their sensational run in the 2025 season, he’s come a long way with a lot of hard work and perseverance. However, this success wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the biggest constant in his life: his wife, Manette Lawer. Here’s a quick look at Indiana football’s First Lady.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Who is Curt Cignetti’s wife, Manette Lawer?

Manette Lawer was named after her mother’s friend, who was training to become a nun. She is the ninth among ten siblings, which means the Cignettis have a fairly extensive extended family. Manette attended pharmacy school in Pittsburgh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Curt Cignetti and Manette Lawer’s relationship

Manette and Curt Cignetti’s story is fit for a Hollywood romance. The two met each other in Indiana, Pennsylvania, while visiting their parents on a break from college. At that time, Curt’s father, the legendary Frank Cignetti, was the head coach at IUP. This is sometime during the late 80s.

It didn’t take long for the two to hit it off. They attended a party, were out again the next day, and then dated for three to four weeks. This was a long-distance relationship because Manette was in Pittsburgh, and Curt was the quarterback in Houston. Shortly thereafter, Curt proposed to Manette.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I went to visit him for Halloween, and he asked me to marry him,” Manette told IndyStar.

The Hoosiers coach certainly did pick out the right venue. They were at a romantic restaurant, overlooking the city. However, Curt Cignetti presented his to-be wife the actual engagement ring on Christmas that year. They got married in May 1989. The couple has been on a long journey since then and will mark their 37th anniversary this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

One hilarious but warm marker of their long-standing marriage is a recliner, which became part of their family when they got married. Now, it has become worn, but it has followed Curt and Manette to Bloomington. Curt told IndyStar that his wife wants to get rid of it. But the ‘La-Z-Boy,’ as he calls it, is where the famed coach has been devising all his genius game strategies all these years.

ADVERTISEMENT

What does Manette Lawer do for a living?

Not much is known about Manette Lawer’s profession. She keeps an extremely low public profile.

How Many Kids Does Curt Cignetti Have?

Curt Cignetti and Manette Lawer have 3 children: Curt Cignetti Jr., Carly, and Natalie. Not much is known about the younger Curt, but he is an avid supporter of all things Indiana football. The two sisters have taken after both their parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlie and Natalie were volleyball players growing up. Carly, after playing for Northridge High, attended the University of Alabama. Natalie carried the Cignetti name at IUP for her collegiate career. But they went on to pursue careers in medicine. Carly is a resident physician, while Natalie is now the Academic Chief Resident at Carolinas Rehabilitation.

Interestingly, Natalie got engaged in 2024, following the Indiana-Michigan game, which earned Indiana a 10-0 record. Her fiancé is Wake Forest’s Trent VanHorn, who played basketball at Wake Forest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Curt Cignetti and Manette Lawer’s current family life

Curt Cignetti’s family has rarely been a point of public discussion, but the Indiana head coach has credited his wife as one of the key pillars he has leaned on for support. Their children are now all grown up and are building their lives away from Curt and Manette. For now, their home is Bloomington, where Curt has become an icon. He has rebuilt Indiana football as a force that has become unstoppable in just two years.

Curt Cignetti will coach the biggest game of his life at the Peach Bowl, his last stop on the way to the National Championship. Regardless of the outcome of the game, he will definitely count on the support from Manette Lawer, like he has all these years.