Who is Daniel Hishaw Jr. Parents? All about Toddrick and Shirley Noel

Kansas running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. is more than just a weapon on the field. He’s quickly becoming the heart of the Jayhawks’ offense. RBs coach Jonathan Wallace made that clear during Tuesday’s media session, calling Hishaw a leader in the locker room and a true tone-setter. This spring, Hishaw has been locked in. “He’s really done a really good job of taking what we’re teaching in the classroom and what we’re teaching on the field and applying it in 11-on-11 football,” said Wallace. Now, with his focus and drive, Hishaw is shaping up to be a force this season.

However, Daniel Hishaw Jr. takes his nutrition as seriously as he takes his game. The Kansas RB is a salad enthusiast, loading up daily with salmon, avocado, and — his signature twist — a heavy splash of hot sauce. “I know a lot of people don’t throw no hot sauce,” admitted Hishaw, “but I douse my salad in hot sauce.” Then while Caesar dressing was once his go-to, Hishaw has cut back. “I can’t eat that all the time because Caesar dressing got all the fat in it,” he said. Instead, he opts for fat-free alternatives as he eyes a leaner playing weight for his sixth year at KU. No surprise he recently earned KU’s “Nutrition MVP” — a title well-deserved for a back fueling up the smart way.

While Daniel Hishaw Jr. continues to rise with impressive physical and mental growth, it’s only right to shine a light on the people who helped him reach this point. Because their support and guidance have been key to his journey. Let’s delve into further details of his life to understand the running back better.

Who are Daniel Hishaw Jr.’s parents?

Daniel Hishaw Jr. was born into a close-knit family led by parents Toddrick Hishaw and Shirley Noel. Raised alongside his brother, Jawaun, and sisters, Tiara and Brooklyn, Daniel’s path to Kansas football was forged with unwavering family support. His father, a businessman based in Norman, has been a guiding force in his journey, while his mom, Shirley, has remained a strong and steady presence in his life. Though detailed information about his parents’ public involvement remains private, their influence on his athletic growth and resilience is undeniable.

A star at Moore High School in Oklahoma, Hishaw racked up 2,544 rushing yards and 45 TDs. When it came time to choose a college, he committed to Kansas over programs like North Texas, Eastern Michigan, Southern Miss, and Nevada. However, his football ties run deep as his cousin, Donovan Gaines, also suits up for the Jayhawks, making the game a true family tradition.

What is the ethnicity of Daniel Hishaw Jr.’s parents?

There’s no detail available in the public records on the ethnicity of his parents. However, Daniel Hishaw Jr. has never shied away from giving credit to the people who raised him — his parents, Toddrick and Shirley. His father owns Sooner Daiquiri, a local bar that even features a Jayhawk-inspired drink. Daniel once gave his dad a shoutout on social media, writing, “Any Jayhawk fans wanna have fun and are hungry, go visit my dad’s new bar in Norman called Sooner Daiquiri!!! Enjoy his new daiquiri, THE JAYHAWK 🔴🔵 #RockChalk.” Whether it’s business or fatherhood, Toddrick clearly knows how to leave a mark.

Hishaw Jr. often honors his mother on social media with heartfelt messages like, “Happy Mother’s Day to this beautiful woman!!❤️” His posts reflect just how deeply he values her presence in his life. While public sources haven’t detailed the ethnic background of his parents, their influence remains unmistakable. The unwavering love and support from both his father and mother have helped shape Daniel into the driven, humble, and confident athlete—and person—he is today, both on and off the field.

Hishaw Jr.’s relationship with his parents

Daniel Hishaw Jr. carries the weight of leadership with pride, and it’s clear that strong roots fuel his drive. The Kansas RB knows exactly what’s expected of him this season. “I know that I am in a role where I need to be a leader and help a lot of dudes that haven’t been here,” he said. “I know I’ve got to be one of those guys to step up and help everybody.” With every snap this spring, Hishaw Jr. sharpened his game—particularly in pass-blocking and decision-making. Coach Jonathan Wallace praised his progress, saying, “His vision has improved each and every single year, being a vertical and decisive back.”

Behind Daniel’s determination stands a family that has stayed steady and supportive every step of the way. His father has kept him grounded and focused. While public sources haven’t shared their ethnic background, what’s crystal clear is their influence. Daniel often honors his mom on social media, posting heartfelt messages. But their encouragement, love, and belief in him have shaped his mindset on and off the field. A As Hishaw Jr. puts it, “You’re going to see me lead everyone. You’re going to see me do a lot.” It will be interesting to see how the running back delivers when the lights come on this season.