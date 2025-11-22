Who Is Daniel Mincey? Past Life & Career of UAB O-Lineman Who Allegedly Stabbed Two Teammates at Practice

The morning that was supposed to be filled with game-day excitement and senior festivities instead became one of the worst days UAB Football has had in a long time. Reports of an assault inside the UAB Football Operations Center spread around the campus only hours before kickoff, causing uncertainty. What at first appeared to be a regular scuffle quickly transformed into something much more unsettling. A UAB player had allegedly stabbed two of his teammates.

The school later confirmed the details: the alleged assault happened shortly after 10 a.m., two players were stabbed, and the suspect, believed to be Daniel Mincey, was taken into custody.

“I’m being told it stemmed from a fight that took place at practice yesterday. Offensive Lineman Daniel Mincey stabbed two defensive linemen at breakfast. At least one was taken away in an ambulance. I’m being told it stemmed from a fight that took place at practice yesterday,” Nick Perkins reported on X.

“UAB Police and Public Safety is investigating an assault that took place this morning at the Football Operations Center. Injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. The suspect is in custody, and there is no threat to campus,” the school said in a statement.

The incident happened on the very day UAB was honoring 26 seniors at Protective Stadium. UAB officially stated, “We’re grateful to report that two players injured in an incident this morning at the Football Operations Building are in stable condition. Our thoughts are with them and their families as they recover. The suspect – another player – remains in custody…”

Daniel Mincey’s career so far

Daniel Mincey’s football career was up until this shocking turn. He was the sort of lineman coaches adore back at Cardinal Gibbons. He was tough and ready to line up wherever the team needed him. Mincey, who won Offensive Lineman of the Year twice and even earned a state championship ring in 4A as a sophomore, led an offensive line that powered deep playoff runs.

He wasn’t just a football guy; he also put himself into basketball and even javelin— a multi-sport grind that gave the impression that his physical potential was quite limitless. He entered the SEC dream with high expectations and picked Kentucky over schools like Coastal Carolina and Toledo when it came time for college. He had a brief stint against Southern Miss during his quiet freshman year in 2024 before redshirting. And later, he transferred to UAB.

But the events of Saturday morning have now cast a shadow on that path. What should have been a typical game day turned into a disaster that put Mincey at the center of an awful situation. His football career has taken a dramatic and unfortunate turn, one that will have a lasting impact on UAB’s program even after the season is over.