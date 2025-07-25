Who Is Dave Aranda’s Wife? Everything to Know About Dione Aranda

Dave Aranda’s ride in Waco has been anything but predictable. Okay, from a stunning Big 12 title win in 2021 to back-to-back rocky seasons, his journey has tested every fiber of leadership. But after a bounce-back run and a renewed sense of purpose, Aranda is set for his sixth season at Baylor—with no more whispers about his job. Yet, while fans track his coaching path, many wonder about the quiet strength behind the scenes. The drive to push through the noise, the losses, and the doubt—it doesn’t just come from football; it comes from home.

Who is Dave Aranda’s wife, Dione Aranda?

Well, loyalty anchors Dave Aranda’s personal life, and he met his wife, Dione, back in high school in Redlands, California. From those early days, they’ve built a life centered around trust and teamwork. Given that, Dave often calls Dione the “ultimate coach’s wife,” and for good reason—she has stood by him through championship runs, relocations, and the pressures of CFB. But Dione isn’t just a behind-the-scenes supporter; she’s fully invested.

From welcoming Baylor officials with home-cooked meals during his hiring to helping their family transition from LSU to Waco, she’s been the rock of the Aranda household. In 2020, the couple even published a heartfelt thank-you in The Advocate to express their love for LSU and its fans—proof that Dione’s commitment goes far beyond the sidelines. But marking their return to Texas, Dave shared a heartfelt family photo with the caption: “We’re thrilled to be back in Texas!” Now, as the Baylor HC gears up for another season, he’s doing it with his biggest supporters by his side—his family.

What is Dave Aranda’s current relationship status?

Here’s the thing: from high school sweethearts to a rock-solid team, Dave and Dione Aranda have weathered every twist in the coaching journey together. In short, Dione has been the steady hand behind the scenes—navigating job changes from Texas Tech to LSU to Baylor with grace and grit. Married in the early 2000s, the couple has spent over 20 years building a life grounded in love, and faith. Now, with three kids and countless memories, their bond is as strong as ever.

When did Dave meet Dione?

Dave Aranda’s love story began long before he was drawing up game plans. Back in Redlands, California, he met Dione during their sophomore year at Redlands High School. “I was the linebacker, and she was the cheerleader,” recalled Dave during his introductory press conference at Baylor back in 2020. And in many ways, she still is—cheering him on through every chapter. So, what started as a classic high school romance turned into a lifelong partnership built on loyalty and shared dreams. Now, years later, Aranda credits Dione.

As her energy, devotion, and steady presence have helped shape their home and their kids. “I wouldn’t be here without her,” he said proudly. Whether it was during their earlier stops in Texas or their return to Waco, the Arandas have always found strength in each other—and their three children are living proof of that love.

Do Dave Aranda and Dione Aranda have kids?

Dave and Dione Aranda are proud parents to three children—Jaelyn, Jordyn, and Ronin—who’ve grown up through the highs and lows of football life. Jaelyn once had her eye on Baylor even before her dad’s coaching move, while people often praise Jordyn for her heart and poise. And their youngest, Ronin, is still growing into his own, with Dave once sharing a sweet moment about him just beginning to speak in full sentences. To be honest, though few people know much about their athletic paths, the Aranda kids remain the heartbeat of the family’s journey.