Who Is Deuce Adams? Career & Life of Louisville QB Replacing Miller Moss

Injuries to the main hero mean a surprise call for inexperienced rookies, and Louisville’s Deuce Adams answered his today. The freshman QB will be stepping in for Miller Moss as the starter against SMU, with all eyes on his debut.

Miller Moss took a blow to his foot this week and is likely to miss the SMU game after being listed as a game-time decision. Adams, who has played in just 2 games so far for the Cardinals, is practically brand new. But he is now thrust onto the stage to face a strong SMU defense. Louisville is fighting hard to break a losing streak after falling to Clemson and needs Adams to show what he’s capable of.

Deuce Adams’ career at Louisville so far

Deuce Adams joined Louisville in 2024. But with former Card QB Tyler Shough running point and Brady Allen following behind, he got pushed down the depth chart. Shough went to the NFL this year, which should have widened the room for Adams. But with Jeff Brohm bringing Miller Moss on board, Adams once again found more competition. He was ultimately pushed for the QB2 battle with Brady Allen.

Adams made his college football debut against Austin Peay in the 2 half, carrying the ball for just 1 yard. This season, he had another short stint against Eastern Kentucky, with 2-for-3 and 21 yards.

Adams will be rotated along with Allen against SMU, which should take some pressure off his back. Though a rookie, he can still be a reliable figure in this desperate time.

Deuce Adams had a productive prep career

Adams emerged as a promising QB in the 2024 class and was naturally a target for Louisville. He was a 3-star prospect and was ranked the No. 38 QB by On3. Adams played for New Braunfels (Texas) Canyon before transferring to Vandegrift for his senior year. He led the latter to a 25-6A district championship, undefeated in 2023, which got programs looking at him.

Adams had offers from Baylor, California, Boston College, and others. But he had his heart set on Louisville—the only school he visited out of state. In fact, he made his decision during an unofficial visit in the spring of 2023. Deuce Adams was the first Texas quarterback to be signed by Louisville since 2010. He came to Louisville with a total of 6,891 yards and 85 TDs and was also a finalist for the Mr. Texas Football title.

A look at Deuce Adams’ family

Deuce Adams’ parents are Mike and Rachel Adams. His father was actually a prolific WR for Texas and has also earned a spot at the Hall of Honor at his alma mater. In fact, it was an unusual connection between Mike and HC Jeff Brohm that pushed Adams towards Louisville. They played as rivals in 1993, when Brohm was the Cards’ QB. He also played against Louisville’s WR coach, Garrick McGee, who was then a QB for Oklahoma.

Mike used to be the head coach for New Braunfels, but he moved to Vandegrift as the WR coach. He also brought his sons, Deuce and Eli, here and saw success in that first year. Eli, Deuce’s brother, is also a Louisville player, playing under McGee as WR. He is also a redshirt freshman.

Deuce Adams now has to shoulder a major responsibility for Louisville, as it plans to bow out strong this year. Will the rookie QB be able to make a case for himself for a better role in 2026 with this game?