Who Is Devan Boykin’s Father Johnny Boykin? All about Indiana DB Parents & Family Background

Indiana safety Devan Boykin has emerged as a cornerstone of the Hoosiers’ historic 2025 campaign. The veteran defensive back, who transferred from NC State, has been instrumental in transforming Indiana’s defense into one of the most formidable units in the country, one that has yet to suffer a loss.

Known for his rare versatility, Boykin can impact the game from virtually anywhere on the field and even excels as a two-sport athlete. That adaptability comes as no surprise given his lineage. As the son of longtime coach Johnny Boykin, Devan was raised in an environment where versatility, discipline, and football IQ were non-negotiable. His background naturally invites curiosity about the family that helped shape him. Here’s a closer look at Devan Boykin’s parents and family roots.

Who is Devan Boykin’s father, Johnny Boykin?

Johnny Boykin is Devan’s father and the head football coach at Ragsdale High School in North Carolina. Devan played under his father at Ragsdale, where he thrived as one of the program’s most dynamic athletes, lining up at cornerback, wide receiver, and quarterback.

Offensively, he threw for 1,817 yards and 18 touchdowns, rushed for 1,287 yards and 10 scores, and caught 67 passes for 881 yards and 18 touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 95 career tackles and six interceptions, earning all-state honors as a senior.

Johnny Boykin played a pivotal role in shaping Devan’s development, emphasizing two-way football and multi-sport participation. That foundation helped mold Devan into the complete player he is today—an Indiana defensive leader who has compiled 55 tackles (33 solo), five pass breakups, one sack, and a touchdown this season.

Who is Devan Boykin’s mother, Felicia Stack Boykin?

Felicia Stack Boykin is Devan’s mother and a central pillar of the Boykin family. She and Johnny have been married for more than 26 years, and Johnny frequently credits her as the backbone of their household.

“I am so grateful to have my wife Felicia, 20 years today,” wrote Johnny on his only X (fka Twitter) post. “She has raised our two boys and allowed me to influence kids through teaching and coaching. The Bible says, “He that finds a good wife finds a good thing”. I definitely have found a good thing. I’m up big late in the 4th quarter.”

What ethnicity are Devan Boykin’s parents?

Devan Boykin was born and raised in Greensboro, North Carolina, where his parents continue to reside. While the family has kept many personal details private, publicly available information suggests that Devan Boykin’s parents are African American. Beyond that, little has been shared regarding their extended family history.

Devan Boykin’s relationship with his parents

Devan Boykin shares a close relationship with both of his parents, a bond that is often reflected through his father’s social media presence. Johnny Boykin regularly celebrates family milestones and proudly showcases his sons’ achievements.

When Indiana won its first-ever Big Ten Championship, he shared his son’s image with the B1G champions medal and the Hoosiers’ champions exclusive gear and wrote, “So proud of you, Devan.” On the other hand, his mother kept her social media handles private, keeping her away from the spotlight. Despite social media, Devan’s family remains available on the sidelines to witness some big matches of their son and to cheer him up.