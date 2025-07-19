Who is De’Zhaun Stribling? All About Oklahoma State WR

The Ole Miss Rebels needed a spark at wide receiver after key departures to the NFL. Enter De’Zhaun Stribling, a dynamic pass-catcher with a knack for explosive plays and a proven resume across two Power Five programs. Now in Oxford, Stribling is set to become one of Lane Kiffin’s go-to weapons in a retooled offense aiming to compete at the top of the SEC. From his Hawaii roots to becoming one of the fastest players in college football, Stribling’s journey has been far from ordinary. And his next chapter at Ole Miss could be his biggest yet.

Where was De’Zhaun Stribling born?

Born and raised on the island of O‘ahu, De’Zhaun Stribling’s rise from sunny Kapolei to the CFB was anything but accidental. From the moment he stepped on the field, De’Zhaun Stribling stood out not just as a talented player but as a natural athlete with a rare feel for the game. Even in his early days at Kapolei High School, there was a quiet confidence in the way he moved, the kind that pointed to a future beyond the island.

De’Zhaun’s multi-sport prowess

De’Zhaun was recently clocked as one of the fastest players of the spring camps. But the seeds of his athleticism were sown way back. The 6’2, 200-pound junior was clocking a respectable mid-11-second time in the 100m dash regularly, which was a subtle foreshadowing of the force of nature that he was going to become on the field. Moreover, he also had a 6 ft personal best in the high jump. But it was on the football field where he shone the brightest ever. De’Zhaun was rated a three-star recruit by most of the scouting services, but he quickly outgrew that label.

Early college success at Washington State

Deciding to challenge himself at the Power Five level, Stribling committed to Washington State. As a true freshman in 2021, he caught 44 passes for 471 yards and five touchdowns, impressive figures considering the transition from high school to college can overwhelm even elite recruits. The following year, he elevated his game further with 51 receptions, 602 yards, and five scores. His ability to adapt to the pro-style offense and physical Pac-12 play earned nods from coaches and media alike.

De’Zhaun’s big break at Oklahoma State

In search of a bigger role and national spotlight, Stribling entered the transfer portal following his sophomore season. Oklahoma State scooped him up in December 2023, and he made them pay. After his wrist injury in 2023, he rebounded in 2024. He hauled in 52 catches for 882 yards, an average of 17.0 yards per reception, and six touchdowns. That included four games of over 100 receiving yards and a highlight reel 174-yard, two-touchdown outing against Tulsa. Those numbers underscored his vertical speed, ability to stretch defenses, and knack for making big plays under pressure.

Joining the Ole Miss offense

Now with the Rebels, Stribling brings both experience and versatility to Lane Kiffin’s spread attack. At 6’2” and 200 pounds, he’s built to win contested catches over the middle or behind coverage, but he’s equally dangerous in stride with cornerbacks. His arrival in Oxford adds a steady, tested target for quarterback turnover and big-game potential. The plan for 2025? Continue proving himself as a top-tier receiver, showcase his route depth, and cement his place as one of the SEC’s most reliable playmakers.

Film, character, and NFL upside

It’s one thing to put up stats; it’s another to move scouts and coaches with tape and character. Film study highlights Stribling’s crisp footwork off the LOS, separation on sharp in-breaks, and natural hands, even in traffic. Off the field, he’s known as a leader and film-room presence. Early buzz around his NFL potential suggests a third-day pick; if he combines his on-field production with leadership and a clean medical record, he could slip into Day 2. For now, though, he’s laser-focused on delivering big plays and wins for the Rebels.