Who Is Doug Elisaia? Meet Michigan’s New Strength & Conditioning coach Under Kyle Whittingham

The Michigan Wolverines are clearly serious about the 2026 season. With Kyle Whittingham already installed at the helm following Sherrone Moore’s controversial exit, Michigan has now made another significant move within its coaching staff. This time, the change comes in the form of Doug Elisaia, who joins the Wolverines as the new strength and conditioning coach and follows Whittingham to Ann Arbor.

Doug Elisaia spent nearly two decades as the strength coach at Utah Utes, a tenure that began in 2006. He is widely credited with helping build Utah’s reputation as one of the most physical programs in college football. His arrival marks the departure of former strength coach Ben Herbert.

With Elisaia’s appointment, Michigan fans can expect a shift toward a more physical brand of football, grounded in old-school toughness while incorporating modern training methods and sports science. Having worked alongside Whittingham for nearly 20 years, Elisaia has a deep understanding of the head coach’s philosophy and operational approach. That familiarity should allow Michigan to integrate its new physical identity smoothly as the program prepares for the 2026 campaign.

(This is a developing story.)