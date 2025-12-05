Who Is Drew Mestemaker’s Girlfriend? Everything You Need To Know About Lillian Clark

Drew Mestemaker, the redshirt freshman quarterback, has made North Texas football a must-watch. He shreds defenses with the drive and confidence of a seasoned player who has fought for every rep. However, a more understated narrative is developing as he leads the country with 3,835 passing yards and also holds the most touchdown passes, passing yards, and completions among all freshman quarterbacks in the FBS. He set an American Conference record in a win over Charlotte by throwing for 608 yards.

But that understated narrative is based on the type of consistent and supportive presence that comes from Mestemaker’s girlfriend, Lillian Clark, who has supported him from the days of punting at Vandegrift High School to the crowded AAC stadiums now chanting his name.

Who is Drew Mestemaker’s girlfriend, Lillian Clark?

Lillian Clark is a Texas native and has been with Drew since high school, long before any Manning Award watch list mentions or Twitter-breaking stat lines even gained attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LILLIAN CLARK (@lillian_clark_)

On IG, she appears to be down-to-earth, enjoying ball gowns, sideline hugs, and silly selfies with her boyfriend. Whenever she’s stepping out in a hoodie on the UNT sidelines, there’s a warmth and kindness that we love about her.

Drew Mestemaker and Lillian Clark’s Relationship

Drew and Lillian’s relationship feels like one of those strong threads strung through a wild football story. Their story shows up in glimpses: a sideline embrace with Lillian wrapped around Drew Mestemaker in his red No. 17 practice jersey, a mirror selfie where he pulls her close from behind, and a debutante ball shot where Drew looks just a little too proud standing next to her in that white gown.

Fans adore how candid everything feels, as if they are witnessing a young couple pursue true love while juggling school, lengthy practices, trip weekends, and celebration. And Clark’s captions, “Beyond proud,” “I’m ur biggest fan,” and “I love you endlessly,” perfectly capture her love and support for Drew. It proves that love is built on small, consistent efforts that hold everything together.

What does Lillian Clark do for a living?

Lillian isn’t a public figure, as in she doesn’t have any brand collaborations or a well-crafted influencer persona. She’s still a student, living the typical rhythm of teenage life while navigating the unusual twist of dating a breakout college football star. Her personal hobbies and academic obligations make up her “work,” if you can call it that.

Honestly, that’s part of what makes her presence in Drew’s world feel refreshing. Even though she occasionally spends her weekends watching the AAC’s biggest hit, Clark is just a young lady balancing relationships and studies, which is something that any college football fan can relate to.

What are Lillian Clark’s social Media Handles?

Lillian primarily shares her life on her IG handle @lillian_clark_, where her highlights and posts offer the most insight into her relationship with Mestemaker. Her account has gradually become a favorite among Green fans who want to see the emotional side of their quarterback’s life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LILLIAN CLARK (@lillian_clark_)

Clark posted a candid moment of Mestemaker embracing her from behind in a black-and-white photo, offering a cheerful look into the two of them’s fun-loving relationship. She also shared a gorgeous photo of the two at what looks to be a debutante ball, which was another highlight. Clark dazzles in a white ball gown and gloves, while Mestemaker looks stunning in a blue suit. “Prettiest deb” is how her sister Ava described it in her story.

Clark shared a sideline photo of herself wrapping up Mestemaker, who was wearing his red No. 17 practice jersey. “Beyond proud!!! @drewmestemaker” was the caption, which reflected her unwavering support for him. She posted a collage that gave a more in-depth look into their connection. And maybe the ultimate “couple goals” moment came when Clark posted a photo from a game day where she wore a custom green Mean Green jersey that read “MESTEMAKER 17” on the back. She pointed proudly at the name while Mestemaker looked on, with her caption saying it all: “I’m ur biggest fan.” And together, they’re proving that both on and off the field, this is a duo worth rooting for.