Who Is Ethan Garbers’ Girlfriend? Everything You Need to Know About Sissy Sheridan

Who is Ethan Garbers’ girlfriend? A question that crosses many fans’ minds. Well, the former UCLA QB is now with Carolina Panthers, has been publicly dating actress and influencer Sissy Sheridan since late 2023. The couple frequently share romantic moments on Instagram, celebrating milestones like birthdays and anniversaries. Their bond is evident in both social media posts and public appearances.

Who Is Ethan Garbers’ Girlfriend, Sissy Sheridan?

Born on June 15, 2004, in Washington DC, Sissy Sheridan is more than just Ethan Garbers’ girlfriend. She’s a multi-talented performer with an impressive resume even at just barely 21. After her early years on the East Coast, her family relocated to Los Angeles to support her fast-growing career. And she didn’t arrive unprepared. She trained as a dancer in jazz, tap, and ballet while also participating in her local theater to hone her performing arts skills. Sissy Sheridan attended Laurel Springs School, a popular choice among rising stars who need flexible schooling. She also briefly enrolled at Langley High School before switching to homeschooling to fully lean into her acting and influencer career.

What is Sissy Sheridan’s height and age?

As of July 2025, Sissy Sheridan is 21, standing at 5’5” and weighing approximately 106 pounds.

How did Ethan Garbers and Sissy Sheridan meet?

While the playbook on their dating history isn’t exactly public domain, fans first got a peek into their romance in October 2023, when Sissy posted a cozy picture with Ethan on Instagram. Fast-forward to January 1, 2024, and Ethan responded with his own post, confirming they weren’t just a holiday fling.

Though they haven’t spilled the beans on exactly where or how they met, the timing hints at a sweet offline connection that went online with mutual approval. It’s Gen Z dating at its finest, private until it’s time to post.

What does Sissy Sheridan do for a living?

Sissy Sheridan’s career is the real deal. She’s blazing her own trails as a trained actress and singer. She gained early game hosting Nickelodeon’s “DIY with Me” and starring in web series like “Chicken Girls.” Her stage roots run deep too. She made her off-Broadway debut in “Annie Warbucks” and an equity debut in “Annie” at the Olney Theatre Center. Sissy Sheridan’s screen credits include appearances in Netflix’s “Maniac” with Jonah Hill and Emma Stone and films like “For Hope,” “Paper Airplanes,” “Homeless Bound,” and “The Catcher.” On top of that, she released a pop single titled “Who Me?” on YouTube that proves her voice is just as strong as her screen presence.

Who are Sissy Sheridan’s Parents?

Not much is publicly known about Mr. and Mrs. Sheridan. Sissy Sheridan keeps her private life locked tighter than a Playoff playbook. We do know she has an older brother, Julian Sheridan, and that the siblings grew up together in D.C. Sissy’s mom got a birthday shoutout on April 2, but her father remains a mystery across all platforms. Credit to Sissy for drawing a clear line between public persona and private roots.

Sissy Sheridan’s Net Worth in 2025

As per multiple reports, her net worth is between $2-3 million. From acting gigs to music drops, and especially social media sponsorships, she’s turned talent into capital. And coming to brand deals, she’s been linked with partnerships and sponsors across Instagram and TikTok, often weaving them seamlessly into her reels and daily life content.

Sissy Sheridan’ Instagram

Sissy Sheridan’s digital footprint is massive. She has over 1.1 million followers on Instagram where she goes by the handle @itssissysheridan. On TikTok, she has over 6.1 million followers and 45.5K subscribers on YouTube. Whether it’s lip-syncing trends, behind-the-scenes peeks, or makeup tutorials, she knows how to command attention.

Ethan Garbers may be winning games, but off the field, it’s Sissy Sheridan who’s making highlight reels of her own. Whether they’re gramming holiday pics or staying low-key between gigs and games, they’ve got the chemistry of a quarterback and a breakout performer.